Local cuisine offers unique panoply of summer treats

Cuttlefish soup seasoned with soybean paste is distinct and is unlike other fish soups, which are normally seasoned with red pepper paste. [KANG JUNG-HYUN]

The best aspect of going on a vacation isn’t the sightseeing nor the activities it offers. The best part of going to an exotic location is for its eateries offering local specialties.Cuttlefish and squid almost look alike, but cuttlefish is more costly due to its soft meat and sweet taste. In the coastal waters of Jeju, cuttlefish season begins in May. The fishing vessels that light up the summer nights and dawns are mostly out to catch this marine species.What was once a fisherman’s delicacy is now served in family homes, namely cuttlefish soup. Unlike other fish soups, which use gochujang, or red pepper paste, in the broth, cuttlefish soup uses soybean paste. You can have a taste of this Jeju-style soup in restaurants around Moseulpo port in Seogwipo.Another Jeju delicacy is gaengi, a local term for small crab. Due to its soft shell, many locals like to fry it or boil it down and eat the whole thing. Some restaurants also grind gaengi and serve it in a soup form.Late June is when Jeju’s apple mangoes get shipped out. It is at its peak during the summer, meaning that mid-July to late August is the best time to get a taste of the fruit.The apple mango farming started some thirty years ago in Jeju and there are many houses that allow tastings of the sweet fruit around Jeju. Cafe Jeju Theme Farm provides that opportunity, with 100 percent concentrated mango juice and fresh fruits on sale.BY YANG BO-RA [kim.jungkyoon@joongang.co.kr]한치와 오징어는 생김새가 엇비슷하다. 오징어보다 육질이 부드럽고 씹을수록 달큼한 맛이 우러나와 갯마을에서는 오징어보다 한치를 위로 쳐준다. 제주도 앞바다에는 5월부터 한치가 출몰한다. 여름철 제주도 밤바다에 어화(漁火)를 밝힌 고깃배는 대부분 한치 낚싯배로 봐도 좋다. 어부의 음식이었다가 가정에서까지 즐기게 된 음식이 한치물회다. 초고추장 대신 된장으로 양념을 하는 제주도식 물회를 서귀포시 모슬포항 주변 항구식당(064-794-2254)에서 맛볼 수 있다. 한치물회(사진) 1만2000원.제주도 여름 별미로 ‘겡이’도 있다. 겡이는 어른 손가락 한 마디만 한 작은 바닷게를 뜻하는 제주도 방언으로 겡·깅이 등으로도 불린다. 제주해녀는 바닷가 돌무더기를 뒤집으며 가욋일로 겡이를 잡는다. 겡이는 껍질이 부드러워 튀기거나 조려 통째로 먹는다. 일부 식당에서는 겡이를 곱게 갈아 죽으로 낸다. 섭지코지 주변 고성신양어촌계에서 운영하는 식당 섭지해녀의 집(064-782-0672)에서 겡이죽(1만원)을 맛볼 수 있다. 겡이 간 것을 면포로 4~5차례 걸러 껍질이 씹히지 않는다.6월 하순은 제주도산 애플망고가 본격적으로 출하되는 시점이다. 제주도에선 30여 년 전부터 애플망고 하우스 농사가 시작됐다. 애플망고 생산지인 제주도에서 싱그러운 과육을 맛볼 수 있는 집이 있다. 애플망고 도·소매업을 겸하는 카페 제주테마농원(064-738-7949)이다. 설탕이나 시럽을 넣지 않고 애플망고 100%로 만든 망고주스(7000원), 농장에서 갓 딴 애플망고 생과일(350g·1만원)을 판다.양보라 기자