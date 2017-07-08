Exploring the vibrant and colorful waters of Jeju : Some refreshing spots where visitors can enjoy hues of nature

Ice-cold water flows through the watering hole known as Donnaeko. In the past, haenyeo, or female divers, would visit Donnaeko to massage their shoulders in the waterfalls. [KANG JUNG-HYUN]

The Soesokkak Estuary, left, is one of the most famous landmarks of Seogwipo, Jeju. It has long been a sacred place for fishermen and divers. Right, a first-time scuba diver swims along with a scuba diving instructor. [KANG JUNG-HYUN]

Just the image of azure seas has sometimes been powerful enough to cause people to make impulsive decisions to get out of their cozy beds and head straight to the airport. Enraptured by the beautiful emerald colors of Boracay, the Philippines or the crystal clear waters of Phuket, Thailand, some people are constantly on the hunt for cheap plane tickets and plan their vacations months ahead of time.However, one does not need to travel too far to enjoy beautiful bodies of water. Lush Jeju Island, just south of the peninsula, is a beautiful island covered and surrounded by vibrant shades of green and blue.With summer here, the island’s many watering holes offer exotic escapes to cool off that are not too far away. JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, went on a search for the most unique spots to enjoy the refreshing colors of the season.When thinking of water-related fun in Jeju, many will simply envision splashing in the water on the rocky beaches. However, in Jeju, there is a valley where ice-cold water flows non-stop, even during the peak of the summer. This is the Donnaeko, where the water from Mount Halla flows down every day of the year. It’s an ideal spot for water-related activities that is a favorite among locals. Underneath the five-meter waterfall is a little hole, famous for its shade of green. Seogwipo residents describe it as mandarin duck green, due to its resemblance to the green feathers of a male mandarin duck.The water temperature in Donnaeko is always between 15 to 17 degrees Celsius (49 to 63 degrees Fahrenheit), meaning it’s one of the coolest bodies of water to enjoy during the summer in Jeju. Head of Yeomcheon village, Jo Jae-beom says that, “On Buddhist All Souls’ Day, July 15 of the lunar calendar, every haenyeo (female diver) of Seogwipo would come out to Donnaeko and stand under the waterfall to massage their shoulder muscles.”Even in the winter, the water temperature remains around 10 degrees Celsius, allowing locals to enjoy water activities during the chilly season as well.The area around Donnaeko is the natural habitat of the Jeju orchid, which is Natural Monument of the Republic of Korea No. 191. Thanks to legal protection of the plant, development around the area has been limited and it hasn’t been built up like many other recreational areas on the island. Although shallow in most areas, the deepest areas reach four meters (13 feet). In July and August, lifeguards are on duty to look after swimmers.The ocean that surrounds the island of Jeju is a canvas that reflects the tones of the sky. Although the ocean around Jeju is known for its emerald hue on its best days, if the weather is a tad bit cloudy, the ocean reflects its gray tint. To enjoy the true blue colors of Jeju regardless of the weather, one needs to dive under the surface. Jeju provides just that, with a skin scuba diving experience.There are some thirty or so skin scuba companies in the southern parts of Jeju. They are concentrated around three uninhabited islands - Moon Island, Seop Island and Beom Island - which are regarded as the best diving spots in Jeju.The relatively slow currents and colonies of soft corals around Beom Island are especially welcoming for novice divers.The coast of Beom Island is only a 10-minute ride away by fishing boat from the main island.JoongAng Ilbo journalist Yang Bo-ra tried her hand at scuba diving for the first time. With an 11-liter (2.9-gallon) oxygen tank, she dove into the water. Unlike the cloudy skies, the ocean was almost otherworldly. The diving instructor Won Hye-seon, said, “I’ve been to the Philippines and Thailand, but Jeju’s ocean is incomparably beautiful.”Under the surface, the ocean was a shining shade of cobalt. After thirty minutes of swimming in the coastal waters, divers were able to see blue snapper, an octopus the size of a melon and a colony of purple coral.There is a saying - “There may be droughts and tornadoes in Jeju, but there are no floods.” As Jeju is an island made of volcanic rock, even if it rains a lot, all the water goes through the ground. The underground water bursts out from underground when it reaches the coast, creating an impressive geyser. There are some 600 geysers on Jeju and villages formed around them.One of Jeju’s most famous landmarks, the Soesokkak Estuary, is also a geyser. The water, a mixture of sea water and fresh water, is always changing color. On a cloudy day it reflects an opaque celadon hue, while on bright sunny days, it becomes a transparent emerald green. Perhaps due to the mysterious colors, the estuary has long been a spiritual place of prayer. Cultural heritage commentator of Soesokkak Estuary Lee Gil-hyang said, “Soesokkak was a place where fishermen would come and pray before heading out to the ocean and where haenyeo would come and thank God after a safe trip out to the ocean.”Until 2015, the estuary saw over one million visitors a year. The surge in visitors was due to the many water-related activities offered, including transparent kayaking and rafting. However, all water-related activities have been put to a stop due to the Cultural Heritage Administration banning them in 2016. Now, it sees only a tenth of the visitors it once saw, but many are enjoying the quiet, solemn mood of the valley. To see Soesokkak to its fullest, take a walk around the one kilometer trail that encircles it.BY YANG BO-RA [kim.jungkyoon@joongang.co.kr]From the Donnaeko recreational area is a walkway that extends to another famed location, the Wonang Waterfall. Unfortunately, there are no amenities near the waterfall, but there are camping sites, toilets and shower rooms available in front of Donnaeko, which are all free of charge.For the Beom Island scuba diving, visit Joy Dive, which is a firm certified by the international scuba diver training organization, PADI, the Professional Association of Diving Instructors. Novice divers can enjoy their early experiences up to 30 minutes at a depth of seven meters.From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., a cultural heritage tour guide is available in the Soesokkak Tourist Information Center. You can make reservations by phone.For more information, go to visitjeju.net청아한 ‘물빛’은 때로 여행을 충동질하는 강력한 매개가 된다. 필리핀 보라카이의 애메랄드빛 바다를 보러, 혹은 스위스 알프스 산골짜기에 흐르는 연녹색 계곡에 반해, 우리는 그곳으로 한달음 달려간다. 우리나라에도 물빛으로 뒤지지 않는 여행지가 있으니, 바로 푸른 섬 제주다. 비취색 바다, 청록색 용천수 등 제주는 곳곳에 파랑을 품고 있다. 일본 오키나와 부속섬 미야코지마에서는 섬 특유의 투명한 바다 빛을 두고 ‘미야코블루’라 한다는데, 그렇다면 제주의 갖가지 파랑 또한 ‘제주블루’로 부를 수 있지 않을까. 한여름 제주블루를 만끽할 만한 여행지를 소개한다.제주의 물놀이라 하면 해수욕장부터 떠오르겠지만, 제주에는 얼음장처럼 차가운 물이 흐르는 계곡도 있다. 사시사철 한라산에서 내려온 물이 콸콸 흘러내리는 돈내코 계곡이다. 제주 현지인의 물놀이 명당으로 낙차 5m에 이르는 원앙폭포 폭포수가 떨어지는 곳에 오목하니 소(沼)가 고여 있다. 돈내코는 연녹색 물빛으로 유명한데, 돈내코를 품고 있는 서귀포시 염천동 주민들은 원앙 수컷의 초록빛 깃털과 비슷한 색감이라고 해서 ‘원앙색’이라고 표현한다.돈내코는 수온이 15~17도로 유지돼 제주에서도 가장 시원한 물놀이를 즐길 수 있는 곳으로 꼽힌다. 발만 살짝 담가도 정신이 번쩍 들 정도로 물이 차갑다. 염천5통 통장 조재범(51)씨는 “백중날(음력 7월 15일)이 되면 서귀포 일대 해녀가 죄다 돈내코에 찾아와 폭포에서 떨어지는 물을 맞으며 어깨 근육을 푸는 ‘물맞이’를 즐겼다”고 회상했다. 겨울에도 수온이 10도 정도로 유지되는 까닭에 마을 주민은 돈내코에서 겨울 물놀이도 즐긴단다.돈내코 일대는 천연기념물 제191호로 지정된 제주 자생식물 제주한란 군락지다. 제주한란이 문화재보호법으로 보호되는 까닭에 돈내코가 여타 유원지처럼 개발되지 않고 본 모습 그대로 남아 있다. 수심이 깊은 곳은 4m에 이르니 주의가 필요하다. 7~8월에는 수상안전요원이 대기한다.제주바다는 하늘빛이 그대로 투영되는 도화지다. 에메랄드빛 색감을 자랑하는 바다라 하더라도 흐리거나 비가 오면 잿빛으로 바뀐다. 날씨에 구애받지 않고 제주의 푸른 물빛을 감상하려면, 수면 아래로 들어가야 한다. 제주바다 속을 누비는 체험으로 스킨스쿠버가 있다.제주에는 현재 30여 개 스킨스쿠버 업체가 제주도 남쪽 서귀포시에 밀집해 있다. 서귀포 앞바다에 떠 있는 세 개의 무인도 문섬·섶섬·범섬 주변 바다가 제주 최고의 다이빙 사이트로 꼽히는 까닭이다. 특히 조류가 약하고 연산호가 군락을 이루고 있는 범섬 앞바다가 초보 다이버가 도전하기에 적합하다.6월 22일 원혜선 다이버와 함께 범섬으로 향했다. 서귀포시 법환동 법환포구에서 낚싯배를 빌려 타고 10여 분 바닷길을 가르니 범섬에 닿았다. 난생 처음 11ℓ짜리 산소통을 메고, 수면으로 멋대로 몸이 뜨지 않게 10㎏짜리 납덩이를 차고 제주바다에 풍덩 뛰어들었다. 궂은 날이라 수면은 거뭇거뭇한데 바다 속은 영 딴판이었다. “필리핀 태국 등 외국 바다를 누벼봤지만 제주물빛이 가장 아름답다”는 원씨의 말처럼 제주바다 속은 코발트색으로 빛났다. 30분간 범섬 앞바다를 누비며 수심 10m까지 내려갔다. 야광색 파랑돔, 아기 머리통만한 문어, 보라색 연산호 군락도 마주했다. 스킨스쿠버는 다른 해양 레포츠에 비해 문턱이 높아 보이지만 호흡법만 깨치면 초보자도 쉽게 도전할 만했다.‘제주에 태풍과 가뭄은 있어도 홍수는 없다’는 말이 있다. 폭우가 와도 삽시간에 땅 속으로 빗물이 스며든다. 제주가 화산섬이고, 제주 암석 지대 대부분이 구멍이 숭숭 뚫린 현무암으로 이뤄져서 그렇다. 지하수는 해안에 다다라 지표로 솟아난다. 이를 용천이라 부른다. 제주에 약 600개의 용천이 있고, 섬마을은 용천을 중심으로 발달했다.유명 관광지 쇠소깍도 제주의 용천 중 하나다. 용천수가 길이 400m, 폭 20∼30m의 협곡을 가득 채우는 독특한 풍경을 자랑한다. 협곡을 흐른 용천수는 바다로 흘러든다.담수와 해수가 뒤섞이는 쇠소깍은 시시각각 빛깔이 변한다. 흐린 날에는 불투명한 옥색, 볕이 쨍한 날에는 투명한 에메랄드그린을 띤다. 묘한 물빛 때문인지 쇠소깍은 예부터 영험한 기도터로 명성이 높았다. 쇠소깍 문화해설사 이길향(63)씨는 “쇠소깍은 먼 바다로 나가는 어부가 배를 타기 전 들르는 장소였고, 물질하러 갔다가 무사히 돌아온 해녀가 신에게 감사 기도를 올리는 장소였다”고 전했다.쇠소깍은 2015년만 해도 연간 100만명이 찾아드는 여행지였다. 쇠소깍 투명카약, 제주도 뗏목 체험을 하러 국내외 여행객이 몰려들었기 때문이다. 2016년 8월 문화재청이 불허하면서 수상레저산업이 중단된 상태다. 덩달아 방문객도 10분의 1 수준으로 줄었다. 하지만 쇠소깍의 호젓한 분위기를 반기는 여행객도 많다. 쇠소깍을 제대로 즐기는 방법은 쇠소깍을 따라 산책하는 것. 1㎞ 정도 데크로드가 이어져 있어 쉬엄쉬엄 걷기 좋다.◇여행정보=제주 돈내코유원지(관리사무소 064-733-1584) 입구에서 원앙폭포까지 산책로가 나 있다. 20분 정도 걸어 올라가면 원앙폭포에 닿는다. 폭포 주변에는 여행객을 위한 편의시설이 없다. 대신 유원지 입구 주변 야영장에 화장실과 샤워장이 있다. 무료. 범섬 스쿠버다이빙 체험은 세계적인 스쿠버훈련단체 PADI 인증업체인 조이다이브(010-7399-3344)를 이용했다. 초보자는 수심 7~9m 정도까지 내려가 30분 정도 수중 체험을 할 수 있다. 1인 12만원, 2인 20만원. 장비 대여료가 포함됐다. 쇠소깍 관광안내소(064-732-1562)에 오전 9시부터 오후 6시까지 문화해설사가 상주한다. 전화로 해설을 예약할 수 있다. 무료. 자세한 여행 정보는 제주관광공사가 운영하는 여행 포털(visitjeju.net)에서 확인할 수 있다.