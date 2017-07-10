Kadrnka’s ‘Little Crusader’ wins crystal globe

PRAGUE - Czech director Vaclav Kadrnka’s “Little Crusader” has won the top prize at the 52nd edition of an international film festival in the Czech spa town of Karlovy Vary.The movie was chosen from 12 contenders for the Crystal Globe by the Karlovy Vary Film Festival’s five-member grand jury. Saturday’s award also comes with a $25,000 cash prize.Described by organizers as a “meditative drama on fatherhood,” “Little Crusader” tells the story of a medieval knight searching for his son and his way of coping with loss after his only descendant runs away from home to find the Holy Land.It’s Kadrnka’s second feature after “Eighty Letters.”Kadrnka’s win represented a somewhat rare triumph for Czech films. Petr Zelenka was the last Czech director to win the prize in 2002.AP