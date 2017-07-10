G-Dragon falls off stage at Bangkok concert

BigBang’s G-Dragon fell off the stage while performing at a concert as part of his world tour “ACT III, M.O.T.T.E.” on Saturday at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.While he was singing “A Boy,” an opening in the middle of the stage, which houses the lift used during artists’ entrances, suddenly opened, creating a large hole that the singer wasn’t aware of.G-Dragon, who turned around to move backwards, stepped right into the hole.According to reports, he did not receive any serious injuries and was able to continue with the rest of the concert. However, fans began to express concern online over the star’s safety, arguing that agencies are too insensitive toward the safety of their artists. Many K-pop stars including Girls’ Generation and EXO have experienced similar falls in the past due to the sudden opening of the stage lift.G-Dragon’s scheduled concerts in North America starting July 11 in Seattle will proceed without any changes.By Yim Seung-hye