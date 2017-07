Gyeongbok Palace’s Gyeonghoeru Pavilion at night. This time of year Seoul’s Changdeok and Gyeongbok palaces are open to visitors for moonlit strolls. Both complexes will be open in the evening for 12 days in July, and Gyeongbok Palace will be open for another 12 nights each in August and September. The grounds will stay open evenings until 10 p.m. [CULTURAL HERITAGE ADMINISTRATION]