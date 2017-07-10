Nuclear options (국문)

At the end of last year, Japan decided to decommission Monju, a nuclear reactor in Fukui Prefecture. Monju is a special reactor that uses mixed plutonium-uranium as fuel. As it generates energy, it produces more nuclear fuel than it consumes. In the reactor, the amount of plutonium increases and nuclear waste decreases, which is why Monju has been called a “dream reactor.”
Since the construction of Monju’s main body in 1985, Japan has invested about 1 trillion yen ($8.78 billion) in the reactor. It was Japan’s biggest science project, a grand experiment to become a nuclear energy producer, especially since Japan imports 94 percent of its resources.
However, Monju’s fate has been troubled from the start. Since a test run in 1991, it has operated for only 250 days. The biggest obstacle was the coolant. Unlike light-water reactors that use water as a coolant, Monju requires sodium, which poses a critical weakness. When sodium combines with air, it becomes spontaneously combustible.
After a sodium leak caused a fire in 1995, Monju was forced to shut down. It resumed operation after 15 years, but since the Fukushima nuclear accident, safety regulations have been reinforced, and Monju is now to be decommissioned.
As the Japanese government announced the decommissioning, it emphasized the accomplishments of Monju, mentioning the indigenous technologies of designing and constructing a fast reactor and the status of a developed country. Japan is obsessed with fast reactors because it wishes to establish a cycle of recycling nuclear fuel without leaving reprocessed plutonium. The country has five nuclear reactors in operation today, generating 3 to 4 percent of total energy. Nuclear plants are to resume operation one after another. The government plans to increase nuclear power generation to 20 to 22 percent by 2030.
Japan’s nuclear power plants have been met with public resistance. The country is more allergic to nuclear power than any because it is the only country to have been attacked by atomic bombs. Japan is also hit by earthquakes frequently, and under these conditions, an energy policy based on nuclear power requires considerations of safety, stable supply, efficiency and environmental factors, on top of projecting Japan’s determination for self-sufficient production of energy.
Last month, Korean President Moon Jae-in announced a plan to phase out nuclear energy, citing safety. He proposed renewable energy as an alternative. While renewable energy is the calling of the times, it is not yet as stable and efficient as nuclear energy.
Energy is the vein that runs through the lives and industrial activities of people. The quality of electricity from nuclear power contributed to Korea’s industrialization. As safety concerns are grave, we may want to consider the kind of strict regulations that Japan has. A grand energy plan for a resource-poor country should be made comprehensively and thoroughly with a long-term perspective.
The author is the Tokyo bureau chief of the JoongAng Ilbo.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 8, Page 26
OH YOUNG-HWAN
일본은 지난 연말 후쿠이현의 고속증식로 몬주의 폐로를 결정했다. 몬주는 플루토늄과 우라늄의 혼합산화물(MOX)을 연료로 사용하는 특수한 원자로다. 발전을 해나가면서 소비한 이상의 핵연료를 생산한다. 원자로에서 플루토늄이 증식되고 핵폐기물 양이 줄어든다. 꿈의 원자로로 불리는 이유다. 몬주는 고속로 개발 4단계인 실험로→원형로→실증로→상업로 가운데 2단계 원형로다.
일본은 1985년 몬주 본체 착공 이래 약 1조 엔(약 10조원)을 쏟아부었다. 국가 최대 규모의 과학 프로젝트였다. 자원 수입 의존도 94% 국가의 거대 실험이자 원자력 입국(立國)의 도전이었다. 하지만 몬주의 운명은 기구했다. 91년 시운전 이래 가동일은 250일에 불과했다. 가장 큰 난관은 냉각재였다. 물을 쓰는 경수로와 달리 나트륨을 사용하면서 치명적 약점에 부닥쳤다. 나트륨은 공기와 결합하면 자연 발화한다. 몬주는 95년 나트륨 누출에 따른 화재로 운전이 중지됐다. 이후 15년 만에 재가동됐지만 2011년 후쿠시마 원전 사고 이후 안전 규제가 강화되면서 폐로의 길로 들어섰다.
일본 정부는 폐로 결정을 하면서 몬주의 성과를 강조했다. 고속로 설계·제작의 국산기술 확립과 선진국 지위를 언급했다. 그러면서 "과거의 반성을 바탕으로 실증로 개발에 활용해 나갈 필요가 있다"고 밝혔다. 일본 정부는 현재 프랑스의 고속로 아스트리드(ASTRID) 개발에 기술협력을 하고 있다. 실증로인 아스트리드는 2030년 가동이 목표다. 고속로는 발전 때 플루토늄을 생산하지 않지만 기술은 고속증식로와 거의 같다고 한다. 일본의 고속로·고속증식로 집착은 재처리한 플루토늄을 방치하지 않고 핵연료로 재사용하는 사이클 확립 때문이다.
일본은 현재 원전 5기도 가동하고 있다. 발전량은 전체의 3~4%다. 원전 재가동은 속속 이뤄질 전망이다. 정부는 2030년 전력 구성 비율에서 원자력을 20~22%로 잡고 있다.
일본의 원전 가동은 여론의 역풍 속에서 이뤄지고 있다. 일본의 핵 알레르기는 어느 나라보다 강하다. 세계 유일의 피폭국에다 후쿠시마 원전 참사를 겪었다. 여기에 일본은 지진을 끼고 사는 나라다. 일본 열도는 거대 지각판 경계에 있고, 직하형 지진을 일으키는 활단층도 산재해 있다. 이런 여건에서의 원전 복귀는 에너지 문제를 안전(safety)만이 아니라 안정 공급(security)·효율·환경(저탄소) 면에서도 접근하기 때문이다. 에너지 자립 의지도 깔려 있다.
문재인 대통령이 지난달 탈(脫)핵, 탈원전을 주창했다. 안전 문제를 가장 큰 이유로 들었다. 대안으로 제시한 신재생에너지는 시대의 대세지만 아직 안정성과 효율은 원자력에 못 미친다. 에너지는 국민 생활과 산업 활동의 혈맥(血脈)이다. 원전에서 나오는 양질의 전력은 한국 산업화에 한몫했다. 안전이 문제라면 일본만큼의 규제를 도입하는 것도 한 방법이다. 자원 빈국의 에너지 대계(大計)는 장기적 관점에서 종합적·계획적으로 이뤄져야 한다.
오영환 도쿄총국장