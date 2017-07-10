Stop oil supplies first (국문)
The United States and its two closest Asian allies — South Korea and Japan — focused on North Korea in their first tripartite summit talks under new leadership in Seoul and Washington. In the talks held on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, the three countries agreed on three principles to address the North Korean nuclear problem. First of all, they agreed on a peaceful solution instead of a military option. They would mount tough economic sanctions to make Pyongyang inevitably yield.
Second, they agreed to join forces to draw a more aggressive role from China to influence North Korea. The three would work to make Beijing enforce sanctions. U.S. President Donald Trump said his government was mulling additional sanctions on Chinese enterprises and individuals involved in business deals with North Korea.
Third, they would endeavor to bring about new UN Security Council action on Pyongyang in punitive action for defying its earlier resolutions by testing ICBMs. This would put more pressure on Beijing which refuses to take any actions beyond the UN Security Council agreement.
The three leaders in short reemphasized the role of China in order to peacefully solve the North Korean weapons problem. Beijing must become entirely different from the past. It must admit it is accountable for the advance in North Korean weapons. Pyongyang was able to continue its weapons program despite international pressure and sanctions because of loopholes, and few would disagree that China was behind them. China is responsible for more than 90 percent of North Korean trade. Despite international sanctions, trade between North Korea and China has increased this year.
Instead of complaining about the U.S. missile shield, Beijing must take effective steps to remove North Korean nuclear weapons. Beijing would be foolish to hesitate in fear of aiding its rival Washington if it pressures Pyongyang, and of undermining its relationship with Pyongyang despite its unruly and dangerous ways.
If the problem is not solved immediately, the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia will be under the North Korean nuclear threat. President Xi Jinping’s dream of creating a renaissance for the Chinese could be ruined. China must take effective actions. Cutting or freezing the oil supply is the start.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 8, Page 26
문재인 대통령이 취임 후 처음으로 가진 한·미·일 3국 정상 회동의 주제는 북핵 문제 단 하나였다. 우리는 3국 정상이 의견을 모은 북핵 해법이 세 단계로 나뉘는 점에 주목한다. 첫 번째는 군사적 옵션 대신 평화적 해결을 모색하되 그 방법으로 북한이 감내할 수 없는 경제적 제재를 가하기로 한 점이다. 제재와 함께 대화를 꾀하는 문 대통령의 고민과 물리력 행사에 따른 위험을 가능한 한 피하려는 미국의 이해가 반영된 것으로 보인다. 두 번째는 제재가 효과를 내려면 중국의 역할이 가장 중요하다는 인식하에 3국이 힘을 모아 중국을 제재의 장으로 유도하기로 했다는 점이다. 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령은 “북한과 거래하는 중국의 기업과 개인에 대한 추가적 금융 제재를 검토하고 있다”며 구체적인 중국 압박 전략까지 제시했다. 세 번째는 더욱 강력한 유엔 안전보장이사회 결의를 신속하게 도출하기로 했다는 점이다. 이는 대북제재와 관련해 독자적 행동은 피하고 유엔의 틀 속에서만 움직이려는 중국을 견인하기 위한 방안으로 풀이된다.
결국 3국 정상이 한목소리로 말하는 건 북핵의 평화적 해결을 위해선 중국이 나서야 한다는 것이다. 우리는 이 같은 ‘중국 역할론’에 중국이 이제까지와는 다른 각오로 적극 임해줄 것을 촉구한다. 북핵을 키운 절반의 책임이 중국에 있다고 볼 수 있기 때문이다. 북핵 개발이 한반도의 대치 국면에서 비롯된 것이긴 해도 북한이 의도만을 갖고 그 개발에 나설 수는 없는 것이다. 주변 여건이 허락돼야 한다. 뜻이 아무리 커도 사정이 여의치 않으면 이룰 수 없는 꿈이다.
북한이 지금까지 국제사회의 반대를 무릅쓰고 핵 개발을 추진할 수 있었던 건 국제 공조에 허점이 있었기 때문이다. 그 허점, 즉 북한이 숨을 쉴 수 있었던 구멍(loop hole)이 중국이라는 데 이견이 없다. 북한과의 무역 거래 90% 이상이 중국과 이뤄지고 있는 게 현실 아닌가. 국제 공조 속에 전례 없는 대북제재가 가해지고 있는 올해도 북·중 교역은 트럼프 대통령이 트위터에서 지적한 대로 증가 일로다.
이제 중국은 방어용 무기인 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계에 반대한다는 판에 박힌 말 대신 북핵 제거를 위한 실질적 행동에 나서야 한다. 혹시 북한을 압박하는 게 중국의 잠재적 경쟁자인 미국만 좋게 해 주고, 북한이 아무리 나쁜 짓을 해도 ‘혈맹’이니 그대로 끌어안고 있는 게 중국의 전략적 이익에 도움이 된다고 보고 있는가. 이는 편향된 사고일 뿐이다.
지금 문제를 풀지 않으면 날로 속도를 내고 있는 북핵 개발로 인해 한반도를 포함한 동북아 전체가 전쟁과 같은 재앙의 화마에서 언제까지 자유로울 수 있을지 아무도 장담할 수 없는 형편이다. 이 경우 ‘중화민족의 위대한 부흥을 실현한다’는 시진핑 중국 국가주석의 ‘중국꿈’ 또한 실현 불가능의 요원한 꿈으로 전락하고 말 것이다. 북핵 제거는 중국 자신을 위한 길임을 깨닫고 웬만한 압박엔 꿈쩍도 않는 북한을 대화의 테이블로 끌어내기 위한 중국의 특단 조치가 필요하다. 바로 북한에 대한 원유 공급부터 중단하거나 축소해야 한다.