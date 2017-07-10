An unfinished job (국문)

The Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, ended over the weekend with President Moon Jae-in making a successful debut for his first multipartite diplomacy. Four days before the summit, North Korea provoked the international community with its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch. At the summit, Moon proposed his Korean Peninsula Peace Initiative, including ways for international society to react to the North’s mounting nuclear threats toward the ultimate goal of denuclearization. Participants of the meeting shared the recognition that North Korea has emerged as a real threat to world peace.
At the summit, Moon showed a noticeable change in his perception of North Korea. He urged members of the G-20 to help stop the recalcitrant regime in Pyongyang from making additional nuclear and missile provocations by putting more pressure and levying tougher sanctions on the regime. He also outlined a joint statement against North Korea with the United States and Japan.
It is fortunate that Moon took a realistic stance on reinforcing international cooperation in the face of the North’s unceasing provocations. The military and government follows their commander in chief as long as he maintains an unequivocal attitude toward the nuclear threat and reacts to danger.
But the G-20 members failed to come up with a joint plan to address the North’s nuclear and ICBM threats, which critically endanger the security of the Korean Peninsula. Moreover, their “devaluation” of the North’s ICBM as an ICRM, or inter-continental range missile, laid bare the complexities of the Gordian knot that is international diplomacy.
It is an alarming sign that a new hostile current — reminiscent of the Cold War half century ago — appears to have emerged between the Seoul-Washington-Tokyo front and the Pyongyang-Beijing-Moscow front following the summit. Despite the North’s firing of an ICBM, Chinese President Xi Jinping called North Korea a “blood ally,” while the UN Security Council was not able to issue a joint statement denouncing the provocation due to Russia’s opposition.
Our government must let the international community understand its peace initiative vis-à-vis the North. It is time for Moon to focus on resolving the nuclear crisis, while pressuring Pyongyang and at the same time encouraging China to join the effort.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 10, Page 30
문재인 대통령이 참석한 주요 20개국(G20) 정상회의가 지난 8일 독일 함부르크에서 막을 내렸다. 북한은 G20 회의 전인 4일 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 발사로 도발했다. 문 대통령은 회의에서 북한 ICBM의 대응책과 북한 비핵화, 한반도 평화구상 등을 제시했다. 북한이 국제사회의 위협요인이라는 공감대도 형성됐다.
이번 회의에서 보여준 문 대통령의 대북인식 변화는 주목할 만하다. 그는 “국제사회가 조금 더 강도 높은 제재와 압박으로 북한이 핵·미사일 추가 도발을 못 하도록 해야 한다”고 주장했고 한·미·일 대북 공동성명도 발표했다. 북한 비핵화와 핵·미사일 도발에 대해 문 대통령이 국제 공조 강화라는 현실적인 입장을 취한 것은 다행스러운 일이다. 군통수권자인 대통령이 북한 핵에 대해 명확한 인식을 갖고 엄정 대처해야 군과 정부도 따른다.
그러나 이번 정상회담에서 한반도 안전을 위협하는 북한 핵과 ICBM 도발에 대한 공동 대응책을 도출하지 못한 점은 아쉽다. 더구나 북한이 발사한 ICBM을 사전에도 없는 ‘대륙간 사거리를 갖춘 탄도미사일(ICRM: Inter-Continental Range Missile)’로 평가절하한 부분은 국제사회의 복잡한 이해단면을 보여줬다. 회의에서 한·미·일의 ‘남(南)삼각’과 중·러·북의 ‘북(北)삼각’이라는 새로운 냉전기류가 형성되고 있음은 주지해야 할 부분이다. 북한의 ICBM 발사에도 중국 시진핑 주석은 회의 중 북한을 ‘혈맹’이라고 했고, 유엔 안전보장이사회는 러시아의 반대로 대북성명을 내지 못했다.
G20 정상회의는 끝났다. 이번 회의를 통해 새 정부의 평화구상은 국제사회에 충분히 알려졌다. 이제 문 대통령은 북한과 대화 가능성은 열어두되 북한 핵 위협과 비핵화라는 현실에 집중해야 한다. 한·미 동맹을 기반으로 북한을 최대로 압박하고 중국도 동참하도록 노력해야 할 때다.