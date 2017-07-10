[Korea and the fourth industrial revolution] Apps let customers virtually try on makeup (국문)

Screen captures of Beauty Mirror, AmorePacific’s makeover simulation app. The app can imitate the makeup of actress Song Hye-kyo and virtually apply it to users of the app. [AMOREPACIFIC]

To attract tech-savvy consumers, cosmetics makers are increasingly applying augmented reality, or AR, technology to their mobile apps and digital kiosks at retail locations.신기술에 밝은 화장품 소비자들 사이엔 가상현실(VR)에 대한 관심이 커지고 있다. 모바일 앱부터 매장에 설치된 거울형 기기까지 다양한 방법이 등장하고 있다.Among local companies, AmorePacific has been most active in developing marketing gimmicks using this technology. The company released an augmented reality app, Beauty Mirror, in 2015 as a mobile app and at its in-store kiosks.국내 업체들 중에서 가상현실을 가장 활발하게 마케팅에 적용하고 있는 곳은 아모레 퍼시픽이다. 2015년에 출시한 ‘뷰티 미러’는 가상현실로 소비자가 화장한 모습을 시연해주는 모바일 앱이다. 일부 매장에서는 키오스크를 설치해 더 큰 화면으로 서비스한다.Beauty Mirror virtually applies cosmetics from AmorePacific’s cosmetics brand Laneige, including skin foundation, eye shadow and lipstick, on the user’s face. The image produced is a live video so customers can move around with the virtual makeup and see how it looks under different light.라네즈 브랜드 전용으로 출시된 '뷰티 미러'는 소비자들이 라네즈 파운데이션부터 아이섀도우와 립스틱까지 가상으로 얼굴에 바른 모습을 보여준다. 이용자의 얼굴을 카메라가 생생한 라이브 동영상으로 촬영해 보여주기 때문에 가상으로 화장을 시연한 상태에서 얼굴을 움직일 수 있고 다른 조명 아래서 해당 제품이 어떻게 발색되는지 확인할 수 있다.Beauty Mirror can also recommend looks based on photos of popular Korean actress Song Hye-kyo.개별 제품을 얼굴에 가상으로 발라볼 수 있을 뿐 아니라, 배우 송혜교의 사진에 있는 전반적인 메이크업 룩을 자신의 얼굴에 시연해볼 수도 있다.L’Oreal released a similar app called Makeup Genius in 2014 and was one of the first big cosmetics manufacturers to do so. In its first two years, the app was downloaded more than 20 million times. The technology is based on the kind developed by Toronto-based firm ModiFace, which has worked with over 70 beauty companies including big names like Sephora, L’Oreal and Urban Decay.비슷한 앱으로는 로레알이 2014년에 출시한 ‘메이크업 지니어스’가 있다. 메이크업 지니어스는 대형 뷰티 브랜드가 최초로 출시한 가상현실 제품 시연 애플리케이션이다. 이 앱은 출시 2년 만에 1000만 회 이상의 다운로드를 기록했다. 앱에 적용된 기술은 캐나다 토론토에 본사가 있는 스타트업 ‘모디페이스’가 개발했다. 이 회사는 로레알뿐 아니라 세포라, 어반 디케이 등을 포함해 70개가 넘는 글로벌 뷰티 브랜드와 협력하고 있다.ModiFace is a business-to-business company that powers most of the makeup simulation apps on the global market. It developed technology to precisely detect facial features and movement, and created an algorithm that can determine how makeup should be applied to faces based on photos of models.모디페이스는 현재 전세계에 있는 대부분의 가상 메이크업 시연 앱에 기술을 제공한다. 이 기업의 핵심 기술은 얼굴 부위의 세세한 움직임을 정확하게 파악하는 것과 실제 모델들의 화장품 시연 사진을 기반으로 화장품이 개개인의 피부에 어떻게 발색될지 예측하는 알고리즘이다.“What we find is people spend a lot more time when there’s an AR experience,” ModiFace CEO Parham Aarabi said at last year’s Augmented World Expo. “If you add mirrors to your store settings, people are more attracted to it, they do spend more time, they feel more confident about the product and they buy more. So really in the beauty industry, AR has a very clear business case.”모디페이스 대표 파함 아라비는 지난해 ‘오그멘티드 월드 엑스포(Augmented World Expo)에서 “우리는 사람들이 가상현실 체험이 있을 때 [매장에서] 더 많은 시간을 보내는 것을 관찰했다. 매장에 가상현실 거울을 설치하면 사람들은 거기에 이끌려 더 많은 시간을 보내고, 제품에 더 확신을 가지게 됐다. 이는 더 많은 구매로 이어졌는데 그런 의미에서 실제로 뷰티업계에서 가상현실은 이미 뚜렷한 성과를 보인 셈이다”라고 말했다.In plastic surgery, the AR pioneer is Switzerland-based Crisalix. The company’s software provides 3-D simulations of a wide range of enhancements including Botox, nose jobs and breast implants.성형 분야에서 가상현실의 선두주자는 스위스 업체인 ‘크리살릭스’다. 이 회사의 주력 상품은 코 성형, 가슴 성형, 보톡스 등의 시술 전후를 입체적인 가상 이미지로 보여주는 소프트웨어다.The simulations are based on photos of the patient’s div taken from different angles, and they can be produced with different variables. For example, patients seeking breast enlargement can set the shape and size of implants. The service is useful for doctors when they are consulting with patients on procedures.시연 이미지는 환자가 세 개의 다른 각도에서 찍은 수술 부위 사진을 바탕으로 만들어진다. 예를 들어 가슴 성형을 희망하는 환자는 보형물의 모양과 양을 다르게 설정해 가상 이미지를 볼 수 있다. 해당 서비스는 환자들과 상담을 진행하는 의사들에게도 유용하다.According to the Crisalix website, 1,947 surgeons worldwide use the company’s service.크리살릭스 홈페이지에 따르면 현재 전세계 1947명의 의사들이 성형수술 가상 시연 서비스를 이용하고 있다.송경선 기자 BY SONG KYOUNG-SON song.kyoungson@joongang.co.kr