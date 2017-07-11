Crossed wires (국문)

“The government does not have a plan to raise the tax rate on diesel,” said Choi Young-rok, head of the taxation department at the Ministry of Strategy and Finance on June 26.
“Overall diesel consumption should be lowered in a few steps,” said Kim Jin-pyo, chairman of the advisory committee for planning for the Moon Jae-in administration, on July 6.
In the span of ten days, high-level government officials made two very different remarks. The official announcement of the head of the taxation department at the ministry was reversed by the head of the advisory committee for the administration, which serves as the transition team for the new government.
In the two months since the start of the Moon administration, there have been a few offbeat moves between government ministries and the advisory committee. Kim mentioned a two-year deferment for imposing taxes on religious people, which would take effect next year. But the Ministry of Strategy and Finance and the National Tax Service are getting ready for the enforcement as scheduled and arranging meetings with the religious leaders.
Moreover, Kim said that various policies to share the central government’s fiscal authorities with local governments would be pursued. It means that the current ratio of federal to local taxes, 8 to 2, would be changed to 6 to 4. On the issue, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Kim Dong-yeon is cautious. He said he would need to review the overall fiscal structure.
Some are concerned that the dissonance may be structural. The Moon administration’s economic team is made of a few career economic officials, including Vice Prime Minister Kim, and newcomers. Their collaboration could bring great synergy, but discord could also result. Baek Woong-ki, a senior economist at the Korea Development Institute, said, “Coordinating with the Blue House policy team is homework for Vice Prime Minister Kim.”
Regarding the concerns, the government emphasized it would work as “one team” and have “one voice.” Vice Prime Minister Kim, Blue House Policy Chief Chang Ha-sung and Fair Trade Commission Chairman Kim Sang-jo met for the first time on June 21. Chang said, “Of course, the vice prime minister will lead the economic vision and planning.” Now, Kim is officially in charge of economic issues.
The promise should not become empty. If the advisory committee does not support the government’s official announcements, government policies become less reliable. When policies are not stable, the victims are those working in the field and ordinary citizens. People are wondering what the government plans to do with the tax on diesel. The economic team needs to continue intense debate over current issues. However, in the process, unfiltered voices should not be leaked outside.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 10, Page 29
*The author is a business news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
HA NAM-HYUN
“정부는 경유 세율을 인상할 계획이 없다.”(6월 26일 최영록 기획재정부 세제실장)
“몇 단계로 나눠서 경유 전체의 소비를 줄여 가는 방향으로 가야 할 것.”(7월 6일 김진표 국정기획자문위원장)
불과 열흘 새 책임 있는 정부 고위 관계자에게서 전혀 다른 발언이 나왔다. 세금 제도를 총괄하는 기재부 세제실장의 공식 발표를 새 정부 인수위원회 역할을 하는 국정기획위의 수장이 뒤엎은 셈이다.
문재인 정부가 들어선 지 불과 2달밖에 되지 않았다. 그런데도 정부 부처와 국정기획위 간 이런 ‘엇박자’가 끊이지 않고 있다. 김 위원장은 내년부터 시행 예정인 종교인 과세에 대해 2년 유예를 주장했다. 반면 관련 부처인 기재부와 국세청은 애초 일정대로 내년 시행을 위해 종교인들과 만나는 등 준비를 하고 있다.
게다가 김 위원장은 “중앙정부에서 지방자치단체에 재정 권한을 이양하는 여러 정책을 추진하겠다”고 말했다. 국세와 지방세 비율을 현재 8대 2에서 6대 4로 고치겠다는 의미다. 이에 대해 김동연 부총리 겸 기재부 장관은 “재정의 구조와 관련해 전체적으로 놓고 봐야 한다”며 신중한 입장을 보였다.
이런 혼선이 단순 해프닝이 아니라 구조적일 수 있다는 우려가 나온다. 문재인 정부의 경제팀은 김 부총리를 비롯한 소수의 경제관료를 ‘어공’(어쩌다 공무원)들이 둘러싼 모양새다. 이들의 협치 여부에 따라 시너지가 날 수 있지만 불협화음이 생길 수 있다는 관측도 있다. 김 후보자의 경제기획원(EPB) 선배였던 김광림 자유한국당 의원은 “김진표 위원장 등 막강한 실세들과 의견이 맞지 않을 때는 어떻게 할 것이냐. 이들이 김 부총리와 다른 의견을 밀어붙이려 하더라도 쉽게 의견을 굽혀서는 안 된다”고 말했다. “청와대 정책실 등과의 조율이 부총리가 해결해야 할 숙제”(백웅기 한국개발연구원 수석 이코노미스트)라는 의견도 나왔다.
정부는 이런 우려를 의식해 “원팀(One team)으로 원보이스(One voice)를 내겠다”고 강조했다. 김 부총리와 장하성 청와대 정책실장, 김상조 공정거래위원장이 지난달 21일 처음 만난 자리에서다. 장 실장은 “경제 비전과 계획은 당연히 부총리가 이끌어 간다”고 말했다. 김 부총리가 경제 ‘컨트롤타워’임을 공식화한 것이다.
이런 약속이 허언(虛言)이 돼선 안 된다. 특히 국정기획위가 정부의 공식 발표에 대놓고 어깃장을 놓으면 정부 정책의 신뢰성은 떨어진다. 정책이 오락가락하면 피해자는 관련 업계 종사자와 일반 서민이다. 당장 “경유세에 대한 정부의 진의를 모르겠다”는 말이 나온다. 현안을 둘러싼 경제팀 내 치열한 논쟁은 필요하다. 하지만 이 과정에서 정제되지 않은 여러 목소리가 외부에 쏟아져 나오는 행태가 되풀이돼서는 곤란하다.
하남현 경제부 기자