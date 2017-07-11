Apologize first, Choo (국문)
추미애, 국민의당에 사과하고 복귀 설득하라
July 11,2017
The National Assembly has been paralyzed for nearly a week. Members of the People’s Party boycotted activities in protest of harsh comments by Choo Mi-ae, the chairwoman of the ruling Democratic Party, over fabrication and the spread of false information about the son of President Moon Jae-in during the presidential election.
Legislative activities have come to a full stop, including the bills proposing the supplementary budget and reorganization of the government, as well as confirmation of ministerial nominees necessary for a full-fledged start of the new government under President Moon Jae-in.
Choo, nevertheless, ratcheted up her statements against the People’s Party, accusing the suspects of “willful negligence.” The People’s Party accused her of acting like the prosecutor general. Her hard-line and hostile attitude toward the party that had spun off from the DP confounded other ruling party executives.
The People’s Party should have shown more accountability towards the fiasco. Its action of hastily distancing itself from the accused members has hardly been honorable. No evidence points to involvement from the leadership.
Choo has triggered unnecessary conflict before. She accused Park Jie-won, former chairman of the People’s Party, and Ahn Cheol-soo, former presidential candidate of the party, of involvement in the case without any evidence.
These belligerent attitudes towards another party cannot bring about bipartisanship. Moreover, no one from the ruling party is attempting to contain Choo.
Moon enjoys an approval rating of over 80 percent. But a president cannot govern on public support alone. Choo must apologize for her hasty accusations and persuade the People’s Party to return to the legislature. She will be blamed if the National Assembly remains idle this week as well.
The People’s Party also must be held accountable for the current mess. Ahn, who represented the party in the presidential race, needs to seek public pardon — regardless of his possible involvement in the case.
If nobody from the party offers to take responsibility, it would further lose public confidence.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 10, Page 30
연일 자극적 표현으로 야당 공격
여소야대 구도서 부적절한 언행
여당 대표, 협치의 리더십 보여야
국회가 올스톱한 지 닷새째다. 더불어민주당 추미애 대표가 국민의당의 '문준용씨 특혜의혹 증거 조작' 사건과 관련해 연일 강경 발언을 이어가는 데 격분한 국민의당이 야당들의 국회 보이콧에 동참했기 때문이다. 이로 인해 추가경정예산안(추경) 심사와 정부조직법 개정, 인사청문 일정 등 문재인 정부의 시급한 현안들이 모조리 발이 묶였다.
그러나 추 대표는 자신의 사과를 요구하는 국민의당에 대해 "대선 조작 게이트는 북풍 조작에 버금가는 것"이라며 오히려 발언 수위를 높였다. "미필적 고의 의혹이 짙다"며 형사책임론까지 거론해 "집권당 대표가 사실상 검찰총장 역할을 하고 있다"는 반발도 샀다. 이런 추 대표의 공세에 민주당 원내지도부조차 "왜 이러는지 모르겠다"며 곤혹스러워하고 있다.
'문준용씨 증거 조작' 사건은 전적으로 국민의당 잘못이다. 자체 진상 조사 결과 "일개 평당원의 사기극이었다"고 결론 낸 것도 '꼬리 자르기'란 비난을 사기 충분하다. 하지만 지도부가 조직적으로 개입한 정황은 나오지 않았다. 검찰 수사를 지켜볼 수밖에 없는 상황에서 굳이 집권당 대표가 '머리 자르기' 같은 험한 말을 써가며 국민의당을 공격한 건 어느 면으로 봐도 부적절했다.
여소야대 국회에서 집권당인 민주당이 정국을 주도하려면 야당의 협조가 절실하다. 당장 추경안은 한 달 넘게 국회에 계류 중이고, 김이수 헌법재판소장 후보자와 송영무·조대엽 장관 후보자 인사 처리도 첩첩산중이다. 이런 마당에 집권당 대표가 연일 야당을 몰아붙이는 발언으로 분란을 부채질하는 건 현명한 처사가 아니다.
추 대표는 그렇지 않아도 튀는 언행으로 당 안팎에서 갈등을 빚어왔다. 특히 '증거 조작' 사건과 관련해선 뚜렷한 근거도 제시하지 않고 안철수·박지원 전 대표의 연루설을 주장해 국민의당으로부터 '정계개편 노림수'란 반발을 샀다. 여당 대표가 이런 식이라면 결코 문재인 정부가 주장해온 '협치'를 성사시킬 수 없다. 여권 내에서 추 대표의 돌출적 행태를 견제하는 시스템을 찾아볼 수 없는 것도 문제다. 청와대나 총리실, 당 원내지도부 모두 추 대표가 논란을 일으킬 때마다 푸념만 할 뿐 말리거나 바로잡으려 나서는 이가 없다.
문 대통령의 지지율이 80%를 넘나든다지만 대통령 인기만으로 국정을 꾸려갈 순 없다. 추 대표에게 달렸다. 부적절한 발언들에 대해 진심으로 사과하고, 국민의당의 국회 복귀를 설득해야 한다. 금주에도 국회가 공전되면 그 책임의 상당 부분은 추 대표가 져야 할 것이다.
국민의당도 추 대표의 발언을 핑계로 할 일을 미루고 있을 때가 아니다. '증거 조작' 사건에 직간접으로 책임 있는 모든 당 간부들이 국민 앞에 나와 사과해야 한다. 안 전 대표 역시 포괄적 차원에서 국민에게 용서를 빌어야 할 것이다. 아무도 책임지려 하지 않는다면 여당 대표의 말꼬리를 붙잡아 위기를 모면하려는 꼼수로밖에 여겨지지 않을 것이다.