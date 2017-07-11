A costly decision (국문)

The Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) Corporation has sent a letter to the companies building the Shin Kori 5 and 6 nuclear plants in Ulsan. In the letter, the KHNP, a state-run electric power company in charge of approximately 31.5 percent of the total electric power generated in Korea, asked the companies to take measures to prepare for a temporary suspension of their construction work. The utility company plans to make official its plan to stop the construction of Shin Kori 5 and 6 in a board meeting later this week.
The companies — including Samsung C&T, SK Construction, Hanwha Engineering & Construction and Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction — are not happy with the sudden announcement by KHNP. The consortium immediately demanded that the public utility corporation present its compensation plan to help ease the expected financial pain from the suspension.
Companies involved in the mega-project said they were already working on weekdays only after stopping work at night and on weekends. Their reactions are understandable to the government’s sudden suspension of a massive construction project worth more than 8 trillion won ($6.95 billion).
In a ceremony to decommission the worn-out Kori 1 nuclear reactor in Busan on June 19, President Moon Jae-in declared that he would review the nation’s electricity-generation policy based on nuclear plants, repeal it, and move toward a post-nuclear energy era. Following the declaration, the government temporarily suspended the construction of Shin Kori 5 and 6 starting June 27. It plans to determine the fate of the two nuclear plants after conducting a survey of public opinion about them.
But stopping the construction is not that simple. A huge amount of government funds, totaling1.6 trillion won, has been poured into the project. If it stops, KHNP must compensate construction companies for about 1 trillion won in loss. Some 28.8 percent of the construction is already finished. The cost of stopping construction for just three months is 100 billion won. We wonder if the government can waste such a huge amount of money for the sake of advancing a post-atomic energy era.
The government must devise an energy policy on a long-term basis. To lesson our dependence on atomic energy, it must enhance our competitiveness in renewable energies like solar and wind power. It is not too late for the government to take a path it can better afford.
It is a better idea to continue building the two plants. The government must reconsider the suspension.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 10, Page 30
신고리 5, 6호기를 건설하고 있는 한국수력원자력이 최근 공사를 맡고 있는 업체들에 ‘공사 일시 중단에 대비해 필요한 조치를 취해 주기 바란다’는 공문을 발송했다. 사실상 건설 중단 통보다. 한수원은 이번 주 내에 이사회를 열어 건설 중단 방침을 공식화할 예정이다. 컨소시엄을 이뤄 공사에 참여하고 있는 삼성물산·SK건설·한화건설과 두산중공업은 난감해하고 있다. 이들은 “이미 야간·휴일공사는 중단하고 평일 주간공사만 진행하고 있다”며 “현장 인력과 장비, 협력업체의 혼선을 해소하기 위해서라도 추후 보상방안을 확실히 밝혀 달라”고 요구했다. 총 8조원이 넘는 대형 공사가 갑자기 멈추게 됐으니 당연한 반응이다.
문재인 대통령은 지난달 19일 고리 1호기 폐로식에서 “원전정책을 전면적으로 재검토해 원전 중심의 발전정책을 폐기하고 탈핵시대로 가겠다”고 선언했다. 정부는 이어 지난달 27일 울산 신고리 5, 6호기 공사를 일시 중단하고 시민 배심원단을 구성해 공론 조사를 거쳐 최종 건설 중단 여부를 결정하겠다는 방침을 내놨다. 하지만 문제가 간단치 않다. 신고리 5, 6호기에 이미 투입된 돈만 1조6000억원이다. 여기서 공사를 중단하면 한수원이 1조원가량의 손해배상책임을 져야 한다. 두 원전의 공정률은 28.8%에 이른다. 3개월만 공사를 중단해도 1000억원의 손실이 예상된다. 탈원전이라는 대의를 위해 막대한 돈을 낭비할 필요가 있는지 의문이다.
에너지 문제는 국가 백년대계로 다뤄야 한다. 탈원전을 위해선 태양광·풍력 같은 신재생에너지산업의 경쟁력 확보와 중장기 수급계획이 먼저 마련돼야 한다. 원전 없이도 충분히 감당이 가능하다고 판단될 때 탈원전을 해도 늦지 않다. 높은 안전기준으로 지어지고 있는 신고리 5, 6호기를 건설하고 대신 노후 원전을 일찍 폐쇄하는 것도 방법이다. 원전 건설 중단은 심사숙고해야 한다.