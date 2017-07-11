중앙데일리

Hanwha Q Cells’ production of solar cells hits one billion

July 11,2017
Hanwha Q Cells, the world’s leading solar cell maker, said Monday it has produced one billion units of Q.Antum Cells since the product was commercialized in 2014.

Q.Antum Cell refers to one of Hanwha’s solar cells used to generate electricity through solar power.

The company said the Q.Antum Cell has adopted passivated emitter and rear cell technology for the first time in the industry. The technology centers on inserting a rear reflection to improve power efficiency.

If combined, the billion units of Q.Antum Cells would be capable of producing enough household power for a city with a population of six million people, the company said.

Hanwha Q Cells have been tapping deeper into the global market, including in the United States, Australia and Turkey.

