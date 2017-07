Chung Hyun-back, minister of gender equality and family, far right, visits a photo exhibition on Korea’s so-called comfort women at the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History in Jongno District, central Seoul, Monday, with Democratic Party Rep. Choo Mi-ae, far left in the front row, and Lee Yong-soo, a victim of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery, second from left. Chung described government plans to build a comfort women museum in the capital. [YONHAP]