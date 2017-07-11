E-Mart and SM working together on products

Korean retail outlet E-Mart said Sunday that it will expand its relationship with a leading K-pop agency to market products that can attract young shoppers.The chain store, a key affiliate of retailer Shinsegae Group, said it will create 49 everyday products in cooperation with SM Entertainment.Products will include travel bags, mats and water recreation products, and are follow-ups to the carbonated beverages that it released last year in cooperation with SM.E-Mart said the products will be introduced through interviews with stars from Super Junior, Girls’ Generation, SHINee, EXO, f(x), Red Velvet and NCT.The retailer said that a portable fan created with the group NCT has been in high demand since hitting store shelves, along with a travel pouch endorsed by EXO.“Products sold in cooperation with stars are helping attract more young people to E-Mart,” a corporate source said.E-Mart, like other retailers, are trying to make their brand more distinct compared to rivals as part of a broader strategy to thrive in the face of stiffer competition.Yonhap