E-Mart and SM working together on products
July 11,2017
Korean retail outlet E-Mart said Sunday that it will expand its relationship with a leading K-pop agency to market products that can attract young shoppers.
The chain store, a key affiliate of retailer Shinsegae Group, said it will create 49 everyday products in cooperation with SM Entertainment.
Products will include travel bags, mats and water recreation products, and are follow-ups to the carbonated beverages that it released last year in cooperation with SM.
E-Mart said the products will be introduced through interviews with stars from Super Junior, Girls’ Generation, SHINee, EXO, f(x), Red Velvet and NCT.
The retailer said that a portable fan created with the group NCT has been in high demand since hitting store shelves, along with a travel pouch endorsed by EXO.
“Products sold in cooperation with stars are helping attract more young people to E-Mart,” a corporate source said.
E-Mart, like other retailers, are trying to make their brand more distinct compared to rivals as part of a broader strategy to thrive in the face of stiffer competition.
Yonhap