Shinhwa’s Jun Jin to guest MC ‘Radio Star’

Jun Jin from K-pop boy group Shinhwa will be joining MBC’s late night talk show “Radio Star” as a special MC, and will film the episode this Wednesday.Known for his witty humor, he last appeared on “Radio Star” as a guest on June 28 along with Song Baek-kyoung from YG’s boy group 1TYM and Park Joon and Kim Tae-woo from GOD.Along with Kim Gu-ra, Yoon Jong-shin and Kim Gook-jin, Kyuhyun from Super Junior was also an MC on the show, but he is now serving his mandatory military service and cannot appear on the show.Jun was a member of MBC’s variety show “Infinite Challenge” but left the show in 2009 when he served his mandatory military service.The episode with Jun is scheduled to air later this month.By Jeon So-hyun