Lee Hyori embraces natural outlook : Latest album and ‘Hyori’s Homestay,’ shine new light on the star

Lee Hyori’s video for “Black” may look different from her variety show “Hyori’s Homestay,” but both highlight the singer’s return to a more natural lifestyle. [KIWI MEDIA GROUP, JTBC]

Korean diva Lee Hyori has returned with a new album titled “Black,” her first in four years. The 38-year-old has almost always been the center of public attention since she made her debut over 20 years ago. Even after moving to Jeju Island with her guitarist husband Lee Sang-soon in 2013, people have remained curious about her life, and her residence on the island has become a popular attraction.To promote the album and her new JTBC show “Hyori’s Homestay,” Lee has appeared on a number of television shows including MBC variety programs “Infinite Challenge” and “Radio Star.”She invited the cast of “Infinite Challenge” to her home on Jeju Island, showing off her yoga skills, and gave a rare look into her married life on “Radio Star.”On “Hyori’s Homestay,” which made its debut two weeks ago, Lee Hyori and her husband invite guests to their home in Jeju, which is set up as a bed and breakfast.Through the show, fans can see that the life Lee has been living is very different from the sexy image she has developed throughout her career.Ratings for her appearances have proved that Lee’s star power is still strong, with “Hyori’s Homestay” reaching 6 percent, and “Infinite Challenge” hitting a 12.5 percent viewership rating, the highest in five months.“Our production crew never aimed to center the show around terms like healing, but the air of calm that Lee Hyori and Lee Sang-soon display moves the hearts of viewers,” said Ma Geon-yeong, producer of “Hyori’s Homestay.”Lee also generated a buzz through her appearance in JTBC Newsroom. Her frank talk about comfort women [the euphemistic term to describe victims of the Japanese military’s sexual slavery during World War II] caught people’s attention.Lee wrote nine of the 10 songs on her new album, and is listed as a joint composer on eight of the songs.“Though we wanted to design [Lee’s new album] more fashionably, Lee had strong thoughts on the philosophy she hoped to deliver, and therefore, my role as a producer was to support her,” said producer Kim Hyeong-seok, who leads Lee’s entertainment agency Kiwi Media Group.“Scrapping all the colors from my descriptions, I wanted to show my dark inner self instead of the bright parts that are usually shown on the outside,” explained Lee about her album “Black” during a press event last week.Lee said that since time has passed, there have obviously been changes, which is illustrated in her song “What Doesn’t Change.” She compared edited photographs of herself in a magazine to a piece of bread that does not rot for over a week. “What doesn’t change is dangerous.”“I was only interested in and cared about myself. But after taking a break, I realized that I’m just an ordinary person, and therefore, wanted to talk about something other than myself,” Lee said and added “I can’t say whether the reasons for such change of mind are due to the influence of [living in] Jeju, my husband or passing time.”Changes can also be spotted in her choreography. In the music video of her title track “Black,” shot in a desert in Los Angeles, she shows herself through dance moves that are markedly different from the sexy moves she is known for.“There were quite a number of people on YouTube who said that they have empathized with the messages in the songs even if they didn’t understand the language. I believe this shows the sincerity that [Lee tried to] deliver,” said producer Kim Do-hyeon, who was behind Lee’s newest album.People have had a variety of reactions to Lee’s new album.“It is very natural to show one’s age, but that hasn’t been the way female celebrities have performed in the past,” said culture critic Jeong Deok-hyeon. “Lee Hyori’s change combined with the way she lives her life has touched people’s heart.”“Though her strides musically should be admired, she has already made similar attempts on previous album,” said music critic Kim Jak-ga. “While entertainer Lee Hyori, who lives an alternative lifestyle [may be appealing,] I feel sorry that the songs don’t match well with musician Lee Hyori.”BY MIN KYUNG-WON [jin.minji@joongang.co.kr]이효리(38·사진)가 돌아왔다. 4년만의 앨범을 발표하며 예능 활동도 재개했다. 음악 뿐 아니라 라이프스타일의 핫 아이콘으로, 지난 20년간 한시도 대중의 관심에서 멀어진 적이 없던 그다.컴백 소식에 방송계도 그를 반겼다. MBC ‘무한도전’은 6집 앨범 ‘블랙(BLACK)’에 참여한 안무가 김설진과 함께 제주도로 촬영을 떠났고, JTBC ‘효리네 민박’은 아예 제주도 집에 민박집을 차렸다. 화면에 담긴 모습은 그동안 소비돼 온 ‘섹시퀸’ 이효리의 이미지와는 달랐지만 동물 보호와 채식주의 등 그가 말해온 ‘소셜테이너’ 이효리의 언행과는 일치했다.‘효리 효과’는 수치로도 나타났다. ‘무한도전’은 지난 1월 이후 5개월 만에 12.5%대 시청률을 달성했고, ‘효리네 민박’은 방송 2회 만에 6%를 넘어섰다. 이효리 이상순 부부는 화제성 조사에서도 1~2위를 휩쓸었다. ‘효리네 민박’ 마건영 PD는 “제작진은 한 번도 힐링이나 욜로라는 단어를 사용하거나 목표로 하지 않았는데 이효리-이상순 부부의 편안하고 무료한 느낌이 그대로 전달되며 시청자들에게 울림을 줬다”고 말했다.JTBC ‘뉴스룸’에 출연해서는 손석희 사장과 야무진 대화를 나눴다. 걸그룹 출신 아이돌이 뉴스에 나와 위안부 문제를 논하며 “못할 말은 아니니까” “마음이 가서 참여한다”고 말하는 모습은 분명 전에는 보지 못한 그림이다.새 앨범에서 이효리는 총 10곡 중 9곡을 작사하고, 8곡에 공동 작곡가로 이름을 올렸다. 지난 5집 ‘모노크롬(MONO CHROME)’ 때는 ‘미스코리아’ 한 곡에만 이름을 올린 것과 비교하면 큰 변화다. 그녀의 소속사 키위미디어그룹을 이끌고 있는 김형석 프로듀서는 “원래는 더 패셔너블하게 기획할 생각도 있었지만 이미 철학적으로 담고자 했던 자기 생각이 분명히 존재했기 때문에 제작자로서 서포트해주는 역할만 담당했다”고 말했다.4일 간담회를 통해 이효리는 타이틀곡을 ‘블랙’으로 정한 것에 대해 “저를 수식하던 컬러를 다 걷어내고 겉에서 보여지는 밝은 면이 아닌 내면의 어두운 면을 보여드리고 싶었다”고 말했다. 세월이 흘렀으면 그만큼 변화가 있어야 한다는 생각은 또다른 수록곡 ‘변하지 않는 건’으로도 이어졌다. 주름 하나 없이 보정된 잡지 속 자신의 모습을 일주일이 지나도 썩지 않는 식빵에 비유하기도 한다.그는 “예전엔 앨범 타이틀도 ‘효리시’ ‘에이치 로직’일 정도로 저밖에 몰랐다”며 “활동하지 않는 동안 나 역시 평범한 사람인 걸 깨닫게 되면서 나 말고 다른 것에 대해 하고 싶은 이야기가 많아진 것 같다”고 말했다. “변한 게 제주의 영향인지 요가·남편·세월의 영향인지 하나를 콕 찝어서 말하긴 어렵다”고 덧붙였다. 안무에도 변화가 보인다. 미국 LA 사막 한복판에서 찍은 ‘블랙’ 속 그녀는 과도한 섹시함 대신 공존의 메시지를 전하며 자기에게 집중한다.이번 앨범을 함께 만든 김도현 프로듀서는 “유튜브 리액션 동영상을 보면 언어가 통하지 않는데도 노래의 메시지에 공감하는 반응이 많았다”며 “그만큼 진정성이 통했다고 생각한다”고 말했다.도전에 대한 평가는 엇갈린다. 정덕현 대중문화평론가는 “나이에 걸맞은 모습을 보여주는 것은 지극히 자연스러운 일인데 지금까지 여성연예인에 대한 소비방식은 그렇지 못했다”며 “이효리의 변화는 그간의 삶과 결합돼 더 큰 울림을 준다”고 평가했다. 반면 음악평론가 김작가는 “음악적 시도는 높게 살만 하지만 그에 대한 가산점은 이미 지난 앨범에서 사용한 카드”라며 “대안적 삶을 선도하는 엔터테이너 이효리와 별개로 여전히 노래와 어우러지지 않는 뮤지션 이효리는 아쉽다”고 평했다.민경원 기자 storymin@joongang.co.kr