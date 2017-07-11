Shaping territories

Artist Eunsun Lee’s installation “Resonance” is now on view at PB Gallery, a new art gallery which opened in December on Bukchon-no, central Seoul. Her work looks like geometric abstraction but is based on “human relation,” according to Chae Young-oak, the gallery’s exhibition manager. The triangular patterns on the floor are the traces of the childhood game of Territory Conquest. The hanging, mirror-covered pillars make the “territories” ambiguous thanks to their reflections. The show runs through Aug. 12. For details, visit www.pibigallery.com or call (02) 6263-2004. [MOON SO-YOUNG]