2017.7.12 Ticket

MUSICSeoul Arts Center, Concert HallSept.13: Bayerisches Staatsorchester, an orchestra under the Bayerische Staatsoper that traces its roots to a German orchestra that started in 1523, will be visiting Seoul as part of its official Asian tour program. Russian-Austrian Kirill Petrenko will conduct. Petrenko has been the General Music Director at the Bayerische Staatsoper since 2013.He will be joined by Russian pianist Igor Levit, nominee for Gramophone’s 2016 Artist of the Year. Levit is rated by The Guardian as an artist who is “built to last.” Levit’s debut disc of the five last Beethoven Sonatas won the BBC Music Magazine Newcomer of the Year 2014 Award. He is an exclusive recording artist of Sony Classical.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 70,000 won to 300,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Jamsil Sports Complex, Auxiliary StadiumAug. 4-5: Psy, the man behind the international hit “Gangnam Style,” is returning to the stage with “Summer Swag” after a five-year hiatus. Psy released his eighth full-length studio album “4x2=8” in May with tracks such as “New Face” and “I Luv It.” He is also known for his international hits like “Gentleman,” “Hangover” and “Daddy.” This concert will feature huge water cannons, so concert-goers are advised not to bring valuable objects that might be damaged by water.Psy will also hold a concert in Busan on July 29th at the Busan World Cup Stadium.The concert starts at 7:42 p.m.Tickets range from 110,000 won ($95.56) to 132,000 won.Sports Complex Station, line No. 2, exit 6 or 7Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallAug. 23: Praised by the Washington Post as an artist who “combines staggering technical prowess, a sense of command, and depth of expression,” the silver medalist at the 15th International Tchaikovsky Competition, Li has gained stardom and received good reviews among renowned music critics such as Norman Lebrecht.After he rose to stardom, he went on a tour across Europe and America, and has been invited to renowned orchestras around the world such as the the L.A. Philharmonic Orchestra. In 2016, he was awarded the Avery Fisher Prize, which is awarded to the most-accomplished classical musicians. Not only is Li into music, but he is also studying English literature at Harvard University, which he credits with having a positive influence on his music.The recital starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 30,000 won to 80,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Lotte Concert HallAug. 26-28: Disney’s timeless romance animation “Beauty and the Beast” has seen many productions over the years, but in this concert, songs from the recently released 2017 version of “Beauty and the Beast” will be performed live. The unforgettable tunes from the movie will be performed by 70 musicians from the Korea Coop Orchestra.The screen at the concert hall will show clips from the movie, and perform theme songs “Beauty and the Beast,” “Gaston,” “Belle,” and “Be Our Guest.” Conductor Baek Yoon-hak, who works in both the U.S and Korea, will conduct. Pieces like “Evermore,” “Days in the Sun” and “How Does a Moment Last Forever” will be performed in the second half.The performance starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 140,000 won.Jamsil Station, line No.2, exit 1Olympic Park, 88 Jandi MadangSept. 10: On a breezy autumn evening, songs from everybody’s favorite Disney movies will fill the air at Olympic Park. The outdoor concert will be put on by the Ditto Orchestra with Adriel Kim conducting. The music will be accompanied by footage from Disney movies and a chorus will join the orchestra on stage to sing some crowd favorites. The concert starts at 6 p.m.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 80,000 won. Tables for four cost 240,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No. 5, exit 3THEATERD-Cube Arts CenterTo July 23: Celebrating its 10th anniversary on stage in Korea, The Musical Hamlet sets Shakespeare’s story of revenge, grief, and tragedy to music.The role of Hamlet, who is furious after his uncle marries his mother, will be played by young actors with experience on the musical stage, including Lee Jee-hoon, CNU of K-pop boy group B1A4, and Seo Eun-kwang of BtoB. Musical director Robert Johanson, who has directed “Phantom” and “Monte Cristo” in Korea, directs the show.Performances start at 8 p.m. on weekdays, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays, and at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays.There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 77,000 won to 130,000 won.Sindorim Station, lines No. 1 and No. 2, exits 1 and 5Chungmu Arts Center, Grand HallAug. 4-6: Masterpiece Swan Lake is a classical ballet composed by Tchaikovsky in 1876, and is undeniably one of the art form’s most beloved and iconic pieces. It is rated as one of the supreme achievements of 19th century classicism.The performance begins as Prince Siegfried spots a group of swans in a lake one night. One of the swans transforms into a beautiful woman and explains that she has been cursed. In the daytime, she is a swan, and at night, she turns into a young woman.The Prince falls deeply in love with the young woman, whose only way to break the curse is to fall in love with someone.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 3 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets range from 20,000 won to 80,000 won.Sindang Station, lines No. 2 and No. 6, exit 9D-Cube Arts CenterAug. 5 to Oct. 8: Having first premiered in Korea in 1996, this Tony-Award winning show is set in New York City. To Julian, one of Broadway’s biggest directors, his show called “Pretty Lady” is one that he must make succeed. Julian is told that if he hires has-been actress Dorothy in the lead role, he will receive the investments he needs to stage the show. Meanwhile, Peggy, an actress who dreams about making it to Broadway, is cast as a chorus girl. But when Dorothy suddenly gets injured just days before the show’s premiere, Peggy is called in to take her place. With only 36 hours left, will Peggy successfully pull off the role?In this performance filled with crowd-pleasing tap numbers and lavishly choreographed performances, the role of Julian Marsh will be performed by both Kim Suk-hoon and Lee Jong-hyuk. The role of Peggy will be performed by Oh So-yeoun and Jeon Ye-ji.The musical starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 3 p.m. on Wednesdays; 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays. There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 130,000 won.Sindorim Station, lines No. 1 and No. 2, exit 1 and 5TRADITONAL PERFORMANCENational Theater of Korea, KB Haneul Round TheaterJuly 15: Formed in 1997, GongMyoung is a musical quartet that recreates and reconstructs traditional Korean tunes and turns them into new sounds. Since their debut, they have been well received by the public and have been invited to many international music festivals and arts events. The group consists of members Kang Sun-il, Park Seung-won, Song Kyong-keun and Lim Young-ju.They play various Korean traditional instruments including ones made with bamboo, or piri, the Korean pipe, or janggu, Korean traditional percussion instruments, windbells and the jembe.The artistic director is Won Il, a master of pipe and percussion who became the youngest artistic director of the National Orchestra of Korea. The performance is part of this year’s Yeowoorak Festival.The performance starts at 7 p.m.Tickets cost 30,000 won.Dongguk University Station, line No. 3, exit 2 for the shuttle bus, or bus No. 02 or 420 to the National Theater of Korea stopOlympic Park, 88 Jandi MadangSept. 9: In his late 60s, Korean sori, or song, master Jang Sa-ik’s music combines elements of modern taste and Korean traditional music. He also sings Korean folk songs, contemporary tunes, and pansori (narrative singing). In this outdoor performance along with Ditto Orchestra, he will sing sorrowful tunes of Korean traditional music along with other vocalists in the first part of the program. In the second part of the program, Jang will rearrange the tunes of popular Korean music and perform along with the Ditto Orchestra.The performance starts at 7 p.m.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 80,000 won. Olympic Park Station, line No. 5, exit 3FESTIVALJisan Forest ResortJuly 28-30: Listed as one of the 50 greatest summer music festivals by CNN, this yearly event, which attracts thousands of music fans, is back.The lineup has been released, and it includes hot artists such as the Gorillaz, Major Lazer, Lorde, Asgeir and Lukas Graham.Domestic artists such as Seenroot, Silica Gel and Parasol will also join the stage.This year’s festival theme is “Hide & Seek,” which hopes to highlight eco-friendly places around the world.A three-day ticket costs 200,000 won.To get to Jisan Forest Resort, take the intercity bus to Icheon Terminal from the Dong Seoul Bus Terminal (Gangbyeon Station at line No.2).Nanji Hangang ParkSept. 2-3: This outdoor autumn music festival will bring music to people who are fed up with their everyday routine. Along with ballad singer Gummy, known for her sorrowful voice, groups like Buzz, Autumn Vacation and 10cm will also be on stage. Powerful vocalists such as Jung Joon-il, Suran and Yun DDan DDan will also take the stage. Duos such as Seenroot and Okdal will also participate in this two-day festival near Han River.The second line-ups were also released, and include Kiha and the Faces, Hyukoh and Daybreak.Tickets cost 99,000 won for two-day tickets.Mapo-gu Office Station, line No. 6, exit 7Incheon Munhak StadiumSept. 22-24: One of the biggest electronic dance music (EDM) festivals in Asia will be hosted in Incheon. Started in Germany in 2013, its nickname is “the world’s biggest club.”It will feature the hottest stars in EDM such as Afrojack, Armin Van Buuren, DJ Snake, Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix and Robin Schulz. The lineup will continue to be updated. The event will feature seven stages and more than 150 DJs from around the world.Tickets range from 160,000 won to 320,000 won.Munhak Sports Complex, Incheon subway line No. 1, exit 2*Most tickets are available at ticket.interpark.com/global or by calling 1544-1555.