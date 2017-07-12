KBS drama ‘Fights’ way to top spot

KBS 2TV’s “Fight For My Way” continued its reign on a TV popularity index for the second week, data showed Tuesday.Starring Park Seo-joon and Kim Ji-won, the Monday-Tuesday drama scored 279.1 points on the Content Power Index (CPI), becoming the most popular TV program from June 26 to July 2.CPI, developed by entertainment company CJ E&M and Nielsen Korea, measures the popularity of TV shows based on the number of views generated by related news stories, online search tallies and buzz on social media.The coming-of-age romantic comedy series centers around a group of four young adults, who say they have “third-rate lives” due to their mundane and mediocre existence but later push forward to realize their unfulfilled dreams.The show topped the chart for the first time the previous week, ending the nearly three-month reign of the second season of Mnet’s audition show “Produce 101.”Mnet’s other audition program “Show Me the Money 6” landed at No. 2 with 238.8 points, backed by high attention from Internet users.TvN’s comedy show “Journey to the West 4” came in third with 233.7 points, trailed by the second season of SBS TV’s music reality show “Fantastic Duo,” which gained 229.5 points.“Ruler: Master of the Mask,” MBC TV’s Wednesday to Thursday drama, soared 13 notches to finish fifth with 223.4 points, followed by MBC TV’s long-running Saturday comedy show “Infinite Challenge.”Yonhap