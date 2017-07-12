Say Cheese launches first charity flea market

Models from Esteem Entertainment take part in the flea market organized by Say Cheese, a handmade hamburger place in COEX, southern Seoul, on July 9. [LEE SANG-BUM]

Say Cheese is a handmade burger restaurant in COEX, Samseong-dong, southern Seoul. It’s your regular burger joint, selling delicious burgers, fries and milkshakes, but it aspires to be so much more.On Sunday, July 9, Say Cheese held a flea market in collaboration with Korea’s top modeling agency, Esteem Entertainment. The profit went to Ansung Care, an animal rights association in Gyeonggi.“We designed this space so that it would provide people with a complex cultural experience and make Say Cheese a brand that offers such an opportunity,” explained the marketing director of Say Cheese.The flea market included 19 models from the agency, who sold their own clothes and accessories, which they had made for the event.People were lined up outside the doors even before the market began at noon, and the place was soon filled with visitors seeking to buy things from their favorite fashion models and maybe even get a burger at the same time.As competition among fast food restaurants heats up, businesses are seeking out new themes or ideas to try and pull in customers - in this case combining dining and fashion.According to the brand, its ultimate goal is “to bring about a collaboration of not just the designer and its special creation, but also a collaboration of people’s lifestyle and space.”The director added, “our next event will be an exhibition of young story writers in Korea. We plan to keep up with these collaborations.”BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]