Over 10 million people have visited Lotte World Tower

In the first hundred days since opening, Lotte World Tower was visited by more than 10 million people, according to Lotte Corporation on Tuesday.The average number of visitors per day to the Lotte World Tower and the adjacent mall is currently 120,000 people, which is 40 percent higher than the visitors to the complex before the tower opened to the public in early April.Seoul Sky, the highest observatory in Korea, has attracted more than 45,000 visitors so far.Thanks to the new tower, sales from the Lotte World complex increased by 20 percent year on year between April and July. The count excluded sales from its duty free department.In celebration of its successful first 100 days of operation, Lotte World Tower is conducting promotions and events from July through August, including a lucky draw for a Lotte World Mall tour package that includes a one night stay at the Signiel Seoul hotel and a free meal at the Stay restaurant, both of which are within the Lotte World Tower, for two people.By Song Kyoung-son