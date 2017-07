Galchi, or hairtail, are on sale at the Garak Fish Market in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Tuesday. The price of galchi, considered an expensive seafood product, fell by about 40 percent compared to a year before, with a sudden increase in supply. The volume of galchi caught by Jeju Suhyup last June was 621 tons, which rose by nearly five times in June this year to 2,951 tons. [YONHAP]