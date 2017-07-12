The Korean dagger (국문)

While working as a Washington correspondent, there have been a number of awkward situations. One of them was when I read a piece by an American scholar at Sasakawa Peace Foundation in 2015. The author wrote, “The least bad policy option for Japan to pursue is maintenance of the status quo while endeavoring to rein in North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs as best it can. A divided Korea breaks the Korean dagger aimed at the heart of Japan.”
The report also states, “Japan prizes stability on the Korean Peninsula and fears the possibility of a potentially hostile, possibly nuclear-armed, united country across the sea.”
A nuclear-armed united Korea hostile to Japan is beyond the boundary of imagination. Why would a unified Korea have nuclear weapons? Will the international community condone a unified Korea to possess nuclear weapons? Why does he call a unified Korea a “dagger aimed at the heart of Japan?” When I met with a U.S. state department official last year and mentioned the “dagger,” he nonchalantly said Japan often makes similar arguments.
In retrospect, the main military of all Korean dynasties in Manchuria and the Korean Peninsula was deployed towards the north, not the south. Goguryeo (37 BC — AD 668) and China had constant wars, and Unified Silla (668-935) focused its military strength on the war against Tang after the Maechoseong Battle. Goryeo (918-1392) also fought with the Liao Dynasty. In Korean history, the south has always been free of conflict.
In Manchuria and the Korean Peninsula, Korean ancestors had to constantly fight wars against China’s dynasties and other tribes. In the meantime, Japan, an island nation, remained a safe zone. China’s Sui, Tang, Liao, Yuan and Qing dynasties fought countless battles against Korea in Manchuria and the Korean Peninsula, but all wars ended at the peninsula.
The damages China sustained were such that it could not afford to push down to Japan.
In the end, the Korean Peninsula was the seawall that prevented Chinese forces from moving southward to Japan. Japan is the one that tried to expand through the Korean Peninsula with invasions and forced annexation.
Perceiving Korea as a potential threat that could joins force with the continent is an extension of the absurd idea that Korea is a part of China. As long as Japan adheres to its strange theory of considering Korea a threat, Japan can never be a great power. History tells us otherwise. Anyone can see the truth by looking at Korean history.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 11, Page 30
*The author is a Washington correspondent of the JoongAng Ilbo.
CHAE BYUNG-GUN
워싱턴 특파원 생활을 하면서 황당했던 적이 몇 차례 있다. 그중 하나가 미국 내 사사카와평화재단의 한 미국 학자가 2015년 쓴 글을 읽고서다. 이 글엔 “일본이 추구할 가장 덜 나쁜 정책은 북한의 핵·미사일을 최대한 통제하면서 (한반도의) 현 질서를 유지하는 것”이라는 주장이 나온다. “한국의 분단은 일본의 심장을 겨냥한 한국의 단검을 칼자루에서 부러뜨린다”는 구절도 들어 있다. 몽골이 고려와 함께 일본 정벌을 시도했다는 역사적 사례와 함께 등장한다. “일본은 한반도의 안정을 중요시하고, 한반도에서 핵을 보유한 적대적인 통일 국가를 두려워한다”는 내용도 들어 있다.
핵을 보유한 반일(反日) 통일 한국이라니 상상력의 한계를 넘어섰다. 통일 한국이 도대체 무엇에 쓰려고 핵을 보유하는가. 국제사회가 핵을 보유한 통일 국가를 용인하겠는가. 무엇보다 통일 한국이 일본을 위협하는 단검이라니 이 무슨 희한한 논리인가. 지난해 말 미국 국무부 관리를 만난 자리에서 ‘단검’ 얘기를 꺼냈더니 그는 대수롭지 않은 듯 “항상 (일본 쪽에서) 비슷한 얘기가 나온다”고 했다.
역사를 되돌아보면 만주와 한반도에 있던 모든 한민족 왕조들의 주력 병력은 남이 아니라 북을 향해 배치됐다. 고구려와 중국의 끊임없는 전쟁이 그러했고, 통일 신라 역시 당과 매초성 전투를 치르며 나당 전쟁에 국력을 총동원했다. 고려 역시 요를 상대로 전쟁과 외교에 나라의 운명을 걸어야 했다. 조선의 태조 이성계는 홍건적과 나하추의 침입을 격퇴한 북방의 맹장이었다. 우리 역사에서 남쪽은 언제나 뚫려 있었다. 사사카와평화재단 학자의 글은 몽골의 일본 정벌 실패기를 스페인 무적함대의 침몰에 비유하기까지 했다. 그러나 이분은 당시 고려가 최강국 몽골을 상대로 처절하게 벌였던 40년 전쟁은 전혀 모르는 모양이다. 몽골이 불태운 황룡사 9층 목탑을 그가 안다면 이런 주장을 펼치겠는가.
만주와 한반도에서 우리 조상들이 중국의 한족 왕조, 이민족 왕조와 끊임없는 전쟁을 벌이는 사이 섬 나라였던 일본은 안전 지대로 남아 생산력을 고스란히 보존했고 후대로 누적시켰다. 수·당·요·원·청 모두가 한민족 왕조와 만주와 한반도에서 엄청난 전쟁을 치렀지만 결국 한반도에서 끝냈다. 그러기엔 전쟁의 소모가 커 일본으로 더 내려갈 여력이 없었다. 한반도에서 병력을 빼 일본으로 넘겼다 실패할 경우 중국 내 피정복 집단과 한반도가 다시 들고일어날 가능성도 우려해야 했다. 섬 나라였던 일본을 정복해 봐야 얻을 수 있는 전략적 이익도 없었다. 결과적으로 한반도는 중국발 세력이 일본까지 쳐들어가는 남진을 막았던 방파제였다. 오히려 일본이 왜란과 한·일 강제 병합으로 한반도로 확장하려 했을 뿐이다.
한국을 대륙 세력과 결탁한 잠재적 위협으로 보는 시각은 “한국은 중국의 일부”라는 궤변의 연장선이다. 일본이 한국을 위협으로 간주하는 기이한 섬 나라 논리를 고수하는 이상 대국이 될 수도 없다. 역사는 오히려 그 반대다. 한국사를 조금만 들여다보면 안다.
채병건 워싱턴 특파원