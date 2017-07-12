A moonstruck public (국문)
문 대통령, 지지율 높을 때 감동 정치 펴라
July 12,2017
The ruling Democratic Party has continued with the legislative procedure on the government proposal for a supplementary budget. The National Assembly budget committee embarked on the deliberation of the bill without the presence of members from the three opposition parties. President Moon Jae-in returned home after successfully debuting on the international stage only to discover domestic politics mired in bickering and conflict. He may have been disappointed by the cold reception, but a leader faces one challenge after another.
The National Assembly has been in a stalemate for more than a month because of the opposition’s discontent with the nominees Moon has chosen for his cabinet members. Then the ruling party fell apart with the People’s Party as it came under allegations of having orchestrated a smear campaign against Moon and his son during presidential election. Moon would have to decide on the fate of his choices for defense and labor minister, whom the opposition refuses to endorse on ethical grounds.
Song Young-moo, the defense minister nominee, has earned 240 million won ($208,968) from a defense company and 990 million won in a law firm after retiring as the Navy chief of staff. He is now facing questioning for alleged abuse of his connections for lobbying. Few think he is apt to reform the shady collusion between the military and industry sectors.
Cho Dae-yop, nominated for labor minister, has a record of drinking and driving and is accused of breaking the labor law as he had been an outside board member of a company charged of habitually deferring salary payments to its employees. He too cannot be expected to spearhead much-resisted reforms in the labor sector. The ruling party suspects political motivation is behind the opposition’s refusal to endorse them. But their ineligibility is pretty much self-explanatory.
Some think Moon can still push ahead with their appointments because the president enjoys a public approval rating of around 80 percent. But they would be self-indulgent to believe so. The People’s Party should apologize for its foul play, but the ruling party needed not publicly hurt its pride and publicly scorn the party. The president must value public support when he has it. He needs not waste it by clinging to unfit candidates.
The honeymoon is almost over for Moon and his party. They must see through bills to create jobs and confirm senior government posts. We need more far-sighted behavior from the president.
송영무·조대엽 후보자 임명 재고해야
대신 협치·추경안·안보서 크게 얻길
초고공 지지율을 가치 있게 사용해야
어제 문재인 대통령이 방미·방독 외교를 마치고 하루 휴식을 취한 날 국회 예산결산위원회는 더불어민주당이 단독으로 추경안을 상정했다. 야 3당은 출석을 보이콧했다. 6개월 이상의 정상외교 공백을 성공적으로 메우고 문 대통령이 귀국했지만 그를 기다리고 있는 것은 국회 파행과 정치 충돌, 국론 분열의 위험이다. 문 대통령은 국민의 환대가 쏟아지지 않아 섭섭했을지 모르나 하나를 해결하면 또 다른 문제가 밀려오는 게 국정의 속성이다.
국회 파행의 핵심 요인은 첫째는 인사 문제요, 둘째는 국민의당 모욕 사건이다. 문 대통령이 오늘 결정해야 할 가장 큰 문제는 청문보고서 재송부 마감일이 지남에 따라 송영무 국방·조대엽 고용노동부 장관 후보자에 대한 임명을 강행할 것인가에 관한 것이다. 주지하다시피 송영무 후보자는 해군 참모총장을 마친 뒤 공직자윤리법의 허점을 뚫고 방산업체에서 일하면서 30개월간 2억4000만원을 벌었고, 로펌의 고문으로 있을 때는 33개월간 9억9000만원을 받았다. 전관예우, 방산 로비 의혹에 싸여 있다. 문 대통령이 안보 적폐의 첫 번째로 꼽은 방산 비리를 그가 도려낼 수 있다고 믿는 사람은 거의 없을 것이다.
조대엽 후보자 역시 만취 음주운전 경력에 본인이 사외이사로 경영에 관여했던 회사가 임금체불 등 근로기준법을 상습적으로 위반한 것으로 나타나 소관 업무인 노동 문제를 다루기 어려운 인물로 판명 난 지 오래다. 야당의 청문보고서 채택 거부에 대해 집권세력 일각에선 "저의가 뭐냐. 문재인 정부의 실패를 유도하는 거냐"는 거친 공세를 펴왔다. 하지만 적어도 이 두 사람에 대해 문 대통령이 문제의 심각성을 인식해야 한다. 임명을 재고하는 게 옳다.
청와대 내부에선 80% 선을 오르내리는 문 대통령의 높은 국정 지지율을 들어 송·조 후보자에 대한 장관 임명 강행을 주장하는 사람도 여럿 있는 모양인데, 자기들끼리 희망적인 집단사고에 빠져 상황의 위험성을 오판하지 않길 바란다. 국민의당 제보 조작 역시 해당 정당이 국민 앞에 석고대죄해야 할 중대한 민주주의 파괴 사건이다. 하지만 정국을 안정시켜야 할 집권당 대표가 앞장서서 그들의 자존심을 건드리고 분노를 유발해 정치 파국을 자초할 일은 아니다.
이런 일들이 쌓이고 겹치면 높은 지지율이 한순간에 푹 꺼지는 일은 과거 정권에서도 수도 없이 봐왔다. 대통령의 지지율 자산은 귀하고 가치 있게 써야 한다. 자기파괴적인 오기 인사로 국민과 싸우고 엉뚱한 대야 투쟁에 국정 지지율을 소비해선 안 된다.
집권 초반 허니문 기간이 끝나가는 문 대통령의 집권세력에게 가장 중요한 과제는 일자리 추경안 통과, 정부조직법 처리 및 내각 구성 완료다. 대북 대화 및 한반도 주변 국제관계의 주도권 유지 같은 외교안보의 굵직굵직한 과제에서도 눈을 뗄 수 없다. 높은 국정지지율로 작은 것을 양보하고 큰 것을 얻어내는 국민 감동 정치를 해야 할 때다. 인사와 대야 정치에선 양보하고 추경과 국회 협치, 국론 통합에서 크게 얻어내야 한다. 집권 두 달을 맞은 문 대통령의 시야가 더 넓어지길 바란다.