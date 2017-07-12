Ruining an industry (국문)

We are shocked at the results of the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI)’s audit of the procedure for selecting duty-free shops under the Park Geun-hye administration. According to a government watchdog, the Korea Customs Service (KCS) eliminated Lotte Duty Free Shop in the first and second rounds of bidding. If the customs service had taken the proper action, Lotte would have qualified for the license that it was denied. We wonder why the government wanted to give favors to other duty-free shop operators by distorting its assessments.
In some cases, the president’s order was enough to change the whole shape of the industry. In the beginning, the Ministry of Strategy and Finance and the KCS planned to give license to three new duty-free shops in 2015 and then determine the need for additional shops every two years later. But as soon as Park ordered additional licenses for duty-free shops at the end of 2015, that all changed. A commissioned study upped the optimum number of additional shops to four from one. A fabricated report gave an overly optimistic forecast of shoppers despite the steep decline in Chinese tourists after the Middle East respiratory syndrome outbreak.
As a result, the number of duty-free shops in Seoul alone has doubled to ten in three years. But all of them have been suffering severe losses due to a drastic decrease in Chinese tourists since the government’s decision to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) system. With Chinese tourists accounting for 70 percent of sales, none of the 22 duty-free shops across the country is expected to be profitable anytime soon.
Hanwha Duty Free Shop last month returned its license to the KCS. Duty-free shops, once dubbed “golden gooses,” are now money pits. The customs office ruined the industry due to fiddling from the Blue House.
The government provides administrative services for the public good. Licensing duty-free shops is no exception. But the BAI’s findings show a critical lack of transparency, sustainability and consistency. Government officials blindly followed a corrupt president’s instructions.
We wonder why the government needs to control the duty-free industry any more. It is time to introduce a system that allows applicants to run duty-free shops freely. Korea’s duty-free market accounts for a whopping 17 percent of the world’s total. The time for the government to exploit the system for political purposes has ended. The new government must not forget that market principles count more than ever.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 12, Page 30
정량평가 왜곡하고 관광객 수 과장
시장 예측도, 관리도 모두 실패
정부 직접 관리 말고 시장에 맡겨야
지난 2015~2016년 이뤄진 세 차례의 면세점 선정이 총체적 비리로 얼룩졌다는 감사원 감사 결과가 어제 나왔다. 내용은 충격적이다. 감사원에 따르면 2015년 1, 2차 선정 때 관세청은 롯데면세점의 매장 면적과 매출액 대비 기부금 비율을 낮춰 탈락시켰다. 제대로 했으면 충분히 선정될 수 있는 점수였다. 결과가 바뀌어선 안 되는 정량평가까지 왜곡해 가며 특정 업체를 밀어주거나 떨어뜨리려 한 것 아니냐는 의심을 피할 수 없다.
대통령의 말 한마디로 신규 특허가 무더기로 남발된 정황도 드러났다. 기획재정부와 관세청은 애초 2015년 서울 시내 면세점 3곳을 신규로 선정한 뒤 추가 선정 여부는 향후 2년마다 정할 계획이었다. 하지만 2015년 말 박근혜 전 대통령이 경제수석실에 서울 지역 시내 면세점 특허를 추가로 발급할 것을 지시하자 태도가 돌변했다. 하나면 적당하다는 용역 결과를 4개가 필요하다고 부풀렸고, 메르스 사태로 줄어든 중국 관광객 숫자를 빼고 낙관적으로 시장을 전망했다. 정부가 왜 있는지, 정부의 결정을 신뢰할 수 있는지를 의심케 할 정도다.
그 결과 2014년 말 5곳이던 서울 시내 면세점은 올해 10곳으로 두 배 늘어났다. 하지만 지난해 사드 배치 결정 이후 이들 모두 적자를 보이고 있다. 매출의 70% 이상을 차지하던 중국 관광객이 급감했기 때문이다. 전국 22개 면세 사업자 중 올해 흑자를 기록할 것으로 예상되는 곳은 한 군데도 없다. 지난달 말 한화가 제주공항 면세점 운영권을 반납하기도 했다. 한때 '황금알을 낳는 거위'로 불렸던 면세점은 이제 존망의 위기에 빠져 있다. 지난해에 이어 올해도 수천억원의 손실이 예상된다. 공급 과잉 우려를 장밋빛 전망으로 덮어버린 채 불투명한 기준으로 사업자를 선정한 관세청이 시장을 망쳤다 해도 과언이 아니다.
정부 행정은 국민을 대신해 공익을 기준으로 행하는 것이다. 면세점 특허도 그렇다. 관세 면제라는 혜택을 주는 대신 관세청이 시장 상황과 업체 자격을 감안해 엄정히 부여해야 한다. 하지만 이번 감사 결과 투명성과 지속성, 규제의 일관성이 모두 상실된 것으로 나타났다. 대통령의 뜻이라면 '팩트'조차 왜곡하는 공무원의 고질적 보신주의도 명확히 드러났다. 시장 예측과 관리에 둘 다 실패한 것이다.
이런 마당에 정부가 면세점 특허를 계속 틀어쥐고 있어야 하는지에 의문이 들 수밖에 없다. 일정 기준을 충족한 사업자에게 문호를 개방해 시장이 스스로 경쟁력을 찾을 수 있도록 등록제나 신고제를 도입하는 방안을 진지하게 모색해야 한다. 정액제인 특허 수수료를 정률제로 바꾸면 정부 수입이 줄지도 않을 것이다. 한국의 면세점 산업은 세계 시장의 17%를 차지할 만큼 규모가 크다. 기업을 길들이려는 정부의 정치적 의도로 좌지우지할 수 있는 단계를 벗어났다. 시장은 시장 원리로 다뤄야 한다는 점을 새 정부가 잊지 않기 바란다.