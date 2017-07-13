Scholars must speak up (국문)

He is an authority in next-generation solar cells and one of the most-acclaimed renewable energy scientists. Last weekend, I visited his office. When I asked him about solar cells, he gave an irrelevant answer. He began to talk about nuclear energy and was concerned about the nuclear zero policy and suspension of Shin Kori 5 and 6 Nuclear Plants.
With a serious face, he said, “We should not give up nuclear power plants. It is important to maintain the nuclear plants we worked so hard to develop.” He talked about the limits of renewable energy including solar cells. Even with the development of solar cell technologies, it will be hard to go beyond a supplementary energy source, he claimed. Despite serious safety concerns related to nuclear power plants, he argued that it is important in terms of energy diversity.
The immediate shortage from the suspension of nuclear power is to be set off by LNG. According to the Paris Climate Change Agreement, Korea needs to cut down carbon dioxide emission by 37 percent before 2030. Nuclear power generation does not emit carbon dioxide. If LNG power generation increases, carbon dioxide emissions would go up as well. For environmental safety, nuclear power plants are being phased out, but ironically, carbon dioxide emissions may increase. The government has yet to provide complete solutions.
“Unless all citizens stop using energy, the national economic growth and quality of life would fall if nuclear power plants are phased out and the Paris Climate Change Agreement is met,” he said.
As we have seen in the catastrophic Fukushima nuclear accident, anyone would agree that dangerous nuclear power plants need to be phased out and renewable energies need to be developed. However, some people are concerned about suspending nuclear power plant construction and declaring a nuclear phase-out without specific plans. How about we continue with the nuclear power plants and focus on nurturing renewable energy and deregulation? There are strict regulations for solar farms, such as distance from the road. “‘Until energy sources that can replace nuclear power are developed, we have to go with nuclear power,” he said.
Who is this scholar who goes against the nuclear zero policy? Nobody knows because he does not speak up. The Moon Jae-in administration values communication and discussion, but he wishes to remain unidentified. If a scholar or professor criticizes government policy through the media, officials would phone the next morning.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 12, Page 30
*The writer is a deputy industrial news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
CHOI JOON-HO
그는 차세대 태양전지 연구분야 최고의 권위자다. 세계가 주목하는 신재생에너지 과학자 중 한 사람이다. 지난 주말 그의 연구실을 찾았다. 그에게 태양전지를 물었더니 동문서답(東問西答), 대뜸 원자력 발전 얘기를 꺼냈다. 문재인 대통령의‘원전 제로’정책과 신고리 5.ㆍ6호기 건설 중단에 대한 우려였다.
그는 심각한 표정을 지으며“원전을 포기하면 안 된다. 각고의 노력을 통해 발전시킨 원전은 유지라도 하는 게 중요하다”고 말했다. 그는 태양광을 비롯한 신재생 에너지의 중요성만큼이나 한계를 얘기했다. 요지는 명쾌했다. 태양광은 아직까지 효율을 개선해야 하는 문제도 남아있지만, 밤은 물론 비 오는 날에도 쓸 수 없다. 태양전지 기술이 발전해도 보조 에너지원을 넘어서기 어렵다. 원전이 안전에 대한 우려가 있지만, 에너지 다양성 측면에서 여전히 중요하다는 게 그의 논리다.
원전 발전 중단으로 인한 당장의 부족분을 LNG로 돌리겠다는 부분도 그렇다. 파리기후변화협약에 따르면 한국은 2030년까지 이산화탄소 배출량을 37%나 줄여야 한다. 원전은 발전과정에서 이산화탄소가 전혀 배출되지 않는다. 원전 대신 LNG 발전을 늘인다면 이산화탄소는 감축이 아니라 거꾸로 증가할 수밖에 없다. 환경을 생각해서 원전을 줄이는데, 기후온난화의 주범인 이산화탄소는 더 늘어날 수밖에 없는 아이러니한 형국이다. 정부는 이 같은 문제점에 아무런 답을 못하고 있다.
그는“전국민이 에너지를 안 쓴다면 몰라도, 원전도 줄이고 파리기후변화협약도 준수하려면 국가 경제성장도 떨어지고 국민의 삶의 질도 떨어질 수밖에 없다”고 걱정했다.
일본 후쿠시마 사태에서 목격했듯, 위험한 원전을 줄이고 신재생에너지를 늘이자는 것에 반대를 할 사람은 없다. 하지만, 구체적 전력수급과 이산화탄소 감축에 대한 계획 없이 원전 공사를 중단하고 탈 원전을 선언힌다면 국민은 불안할 수밖에 없다. 원전은 그대로 두고, 신재생에너지 육성과 규제 해제에 정책의 초점을 두는 건 어떨까. 지금도 태양광 발전소를 지으려면 도로에서 수백 미터를 떨어져야 하는 등 까다로운 규제가 하나 둘이 아니다. 그는 “원자력을 대체할 수 있는 에너지가 나오기 전까지는 원전과 같이 갈 수밖에 없다”고 얘기했다.
원전제로 정책에 반대하는 신재생에너지 석학이 누구냐고? 밝힐 수 없다. 언제나 그랬다. 소통과 토론을 중시하는 문재인 정부에서도 예외가 아니다. 출연연이든 대학교수든, 언론을 통해 정부 정책에 비판하는 목소리를 내면, 이튿날 소관부처 사무관이 득달같이 전화를 해“왜 그런 소리를 했냐”고 야단을 쳤다.
최준호 산업부 차장