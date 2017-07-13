Fighting for their due (국문)
구글·페북에 수익배분 요구 나선 미국 언론사들
July 13,2017
Media outlets across the world share a common problem — the threat of online aggregators and platforms free-riding on their work as journalists. Over 2,000 news organizations in the United States have formed the News Media Alliance and have begun lobbying for a special antitrust exemption that would allow them to jointly negotiate ad rates and other deals with online giants like Facebook and Google. If they gain the exemption, news organizations would be able to negotiate with online players using a symbiotic growth business model.
The U.S. media complain that even though Facebook and Google get up to 70 percent of all online ad sales, thanks to their circulation of news content, news providers do not receive their fair share from the two online behemoths. These organizations “don’t employ reporters, they don’t dig through public records to uncover corruption, send correspondents into war zones, or attend last night’s game to get the highlights,“ said David Chavern, who heads the New Media Alliance. “They expect an economically squeezed news industry to do the costly work for them.”
The group also complained that false, amateurish, unchecked news attracting greater attention on online platforms has become prevalent and gets mixed with content from traditional news outlets, which undermines the overall credibility of news.
The problem is the same for the news industry across the world. Naver and Kakao dominate news channels in Korea and exercise more power on what news items receive the spotlight than the original news publishers do. Nevertheless, as portal sites are excluded from antitrust regulations under the wireless communications law, local media organizations do not even have basic data on how much of their profits get stolen by online aggregators.
The two organizations dominate nearly 90 percent of online ad revenue and get most of the online traffic from news. Yet news providers don’t get their fair share of the returns. The news industry also needs to form a joint front to fight for its rights through legal and administrative efforts.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 12, Page 30
뉴스는 언론사가 생산하고, 수익은 온라인 업체가 챙기는 뉴스 유통의 기형적 구도는 현재 세계 언론계의 생존을 위협하는 당면 과제다. 최근 미국에서 언론사 2000개가 '뉴스미디어연합(NMA)'을 구축해 구글과 페이스북 등 대형 온라인 업체와 수익배분을 위한 단체 협상을 추진하기로 한 것도 이 같은 문제를 해결하기 위한 것이다. 현재는 미국 국내법상 단체가 나설 경우 우려되는 반독점법 적용을 피하기 위해 의회에 제한적 면제 입법을 요구해 놓은 상태다. 이런 법적 문제만 해결되면 온라인 업체와 언론사 간의 이익분배 모델을 만드는 협상이 본격화될 것으로 보인다.
미국 언론사들은 "구글과 페이스북은 온라인 광고 매출의 70%(730억 달러·약 84조원)를 독식하며 뉴스를 유통하고 있으나 언론사는 뉴스 생산자로서의 정당한 대가를 받지 못하고 있다"고 주장했다. 또 이 두 매체가 온라인 트래픽의 70%를 점유하면서 언론사들도 이들 매체에 뉴스를 노출시키기 위해 경쟁하다 보니 좋은 기사와 가짜뉴스·저질뉴스가 서로 경쟁하는가 하면, 양질의 기사를 생산하는 언론사들도 대가를 받지 못해 산업 전체가 위기를 겪고 있다는 것이다.
이는 미국만의 문제가 아니다. 세계 언론사들도 똑같은 위기를 겪고 있다. 국내에서도 일반 인터넷 업체인 네이버와 카카오가 뉴스 유통을 독과점하며 언론사보다 강력한 의제설정 기능을 행사하고 있다. 그러나 현행 전기통신사업법 등 관련법은 포털들을 시장경쟁상황 평가 대상에서 제외하고 있다. 이에 포털의 뉴스이용 데이터도 파악하지 못해 언론사들은 이익분배를 위한 기본 자료 확보에도 어려움을 겪는다. 디지털 광고 시장의 90% 가까이를 점유한 두 매체의 주요 트래픽은 뉴스를 통해 일어나고 있지만 언론사들은 대가를 못 받고 있다. 우리도 포털과 언론사 간의 정당한 수익배분 구조를 만들기 위한 입법·행정적 노력과 업계 협상을 진행해야 한다.