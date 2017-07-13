An unholy rush (국문)

Should the government have hurriedly announced a suspension of the construction of the Shin Kori 5 and 6 nuclear power plants? An opposition lawmaker said that two ministers of the Moon Jae-in administration raised an objection to the permanent suspension of the construction. The Blue House denied it. It says that ministers participating in the June 27 cabinet meeting fully discussed the issue.
But after President Moon stepped in, the meeting ended with the conclusion that the government should temporarily stop the construction. Even if the ministers had exchanged views vigorously at the meeting, they should have approached the issue carefully given the recent trend of energy policy overseas.
The government should pay heed to a global boom in atomic power plants. According to the World Nuclear Association, construction of new nuclear power plants around the globe has set a new record — 61 plants being built — since 1992.
At an event to celebrate the permanent shutdown of the Kori 1 nuclear power plant last month, President Moon declared an end to the era of nuclear energy-based electricity generation by 2040, saying that Korea introduced atomic power plants when it was a developing country. But the results of a survey by the WNA tells another story. The United States is constructing four nuclear plants while Japan, Taiwan and the UK are raising the share of nuclear power they use.
Britain is considering introduction of three Korean-type APR-1400 nuclear reactors. The Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco) is just a few steps away from winning the bid after its first export of the same-type reactors to the United Arab Emirates in 2009. After the government’s sudden about-face, Kepco is enormously embarrassed and the sale is in jeopardy.
Domestic repercussions are even bigger. Unless the construction resumes for the Shin Kori 5 and 6 plants, tens of thousands of workers will lose jobs. The Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, which placed an order for the construction, must take legal responsibility for the suspension of the 8.6 trillion won ($7.5 billion) work. It is deplorable that a national project involving as many as 50,000 workers from 760 contractors can be stopped at a cabinet meeting without a full consensus.
No one would oppose the new government’s push for a post-nuclear energy era — assuming there are alternatives. It is rare for a government to stop building nuclear plants under construction. France attempted to lower its reliance on atomic energy to 50 percent from 75 percent, but looked into every detail while keeping nuclear plants in place. To avoid unwanted ramifications, transparency is needed.
건설 계속과 중단 놓고 국무회의 결정
신재생 에너지 대체는 현실성 떨어져
대안과 후유증 고려해 탈핵 추진해야
신고리 원자력발전소 5, 6호기 건설 중단의 후폭풍이 거세다. 지난달 27일 국무회의 회의록을 입수한 곽대훈 자유한국당 의원은 어제 “당시 건설 중단에 대해 의견을 제시한 국무위원은 이낙연 총리와 김영춘 해양수산부 장관 두 명에 그쳤다”고 주장했다. 청와대는 “사실이 아니다”라고 반박했다. 청와대 관계자는 “행정자치부가 공개하는 국무회의 회의록에는 요지만 압축할 뿐, 전문을 싣지 않는다”며 “그날 (2명보다) 더 많은 사람의 의견 개진이 있었고 충분히 토론했다”고 밝혔다.
당시 국무회의에서는 건설 중단 공론화 방식으로 ‘공사를 일시 중단하는 방안’과 ‘공사를 그대로 진행하면서 공론화하는 방안’이 구두보고 형태로 제시됐고, 문재인 대통령이 “일단 중단하자”고 하면서 일시 중단으로 결론이 났다. 청와대의 설명대로 더 많은 의견 개진이 있었다 해도 해외의 에너지 정책 추세와 후유증을 충분히 고려했다면 건설 중단은 좀 더 신중했어야 했다.
우선 세계적으로 원전 건설이 확대되고 있다는 점에 주목할 필요가 있다. 세계원자력협회(WNA)에 따르면 지난해 전 세계에서 새로 추가된 원자력 설비 용량은 25년 만에 최대치를 기록했다. 현재 건설 중인 원전은 61기에 달하는데 아프리카를 제외한 모든 대륙에서 원전 증설에 나서고 있다. 문 대통령은 지난 달 고리 1호기 영구 정지 기념사에서 “원전은 개발도상국가 시기에 선택한 에너지 정책”이라며 2040년까지 탈핵 국가로 가겠다고 선언했다. 하지만 WNA 조사 결과는 다른 흐름을 보여준다. 미국은 4기의 원전을 짓고 있고 일본과 대만도 원전 가동을 확대 중이며, 영국도 원전 건설을 늘리고 있다.
이런 상황에서 돌발적 원전 건설 중단은 한국형 원전 수출에 걸림돌이 될 수 있다. 공사 중단으로 신고리 현장 상황은 더욱 심각하다. 공사가 재개되지 않으면 현장 근로자들은 일자리가 끊기고 미리 계약된 숙박비만 날릴 판이다. 공사를 발주한 한국수력원자력은 8조6000억원 규모의 공사를 중단할 경우 손해배상 등 법적 책임까지 져야 할 처지에 몰렸다. 760개 업체가 참여해 인력 5만 명이 투입된 공사를 국무회의에서 몇 마디 논의로 중단한 결과다. 주무부처인 산업통상자원부 장관은 떠나는 입장이라 그랬겠지만 따로 언급이 없었다고 한다.
무엇보다 정부 계획대로 2030년까지 전체 전력 공급의 20%를 신재생 에너지로 충당하려면 서울 면적 60%의 태양광 패널과 제주도 1.6배의 해상ㆍ육상 풍력 터빈을 설치해야 한다. 전기요금 인상을 걱정하기에 앞서 현실적으로 불가능한 시나리오다.
에너지 대안만 있다면 탈핵에 반대할 사람은 없겠지만, 공사 중 원전 중단 사례는 찾아보기 드물다. 원전 의존도를 75%에서 50%로 낮추려는 프랑스는 원전 17기를 폐쇄하기로 했지만 원전 가동은 유지하면서 심사숙고 하고 있다. 정부가 탈핵 공론화위원회를 운영할 때라도 더욱 투명하고 공정한 절차를 지켜야 혼란을 가라앉힐 수 있을 것이다.