Hanwha Total’s paraxylene output up 200,000 tons

Hanwha Total Petrochemicals, a 50-50 joint venture of Hanwha Group and Total SA, on Wednesday said it has increased its annual output of paraxylene by 200,000 tons at its facility in Korea.The second plant in Daesan, some 120 kilometers (75 miles) south of Seoul, will have an annual capacity of 1.2 million tons of paraxylene.Paraxylene, derived from crude oil, is a raw material used in the production of polyester, widely used for clothes.Combined with the output from its first plant in Daesan, annual production of paraxylene will hit 1.9 million tons, according to Hanwha Total. YONHAP