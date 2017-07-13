Sports Briefs

BASEBALLThe Lotte Giants released their American pitcher, Nick Additon, on Wednesday, making the Florida native a free agent.The Giants had signed Additon on March 29 after Parker Markel, who had been struggling to adjust to Korean baseball during spring training, left the team.Despite high expectations, Additon recorded just two wins and seven losses in a total of 15 games, with an ERA of 5.91.The pitcher was relegated to the second-tier Futures League for two weeks and returned to the KBO on June 28. Although he showed slight improvement in three games after returning from the minor league, the Giants decided to release Additon.The team is only one win behind the LG Twins, ranked sixth as of Tuesday’s game, and since only the top five teams advance to the postseason, the Giants will need their best players in the second half of the season to get a chance at the playoffs.The Giants said they would find a replacement for Additon soon.By Kang Yoo-rimICE HOCKEYKorea will host Sweden in two women’s hockey friendlies later this month, officials said Wednesday.The Korea Ice Hockey Association said Korea, ranked 22, and Sweden, ranked fifth, will meet on July 28 and 29 at Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangwon, some 230 kilometers (140 miles) east of Seoul. The puck drop for the first game is 7 p.m., and the second game starts at 3 p.m.The two countries will also clash in the preliminary round at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics next February. They’re in Group B, along with Switzerland and Japan.Korea received a spot as the host and will make its Olympic debut on home ice. Sweden qualified by ranking inside the top five after the 2016 IIHF Women’s World Championship.FOOTBALLThe Korean women’s football coach, Yoon Duk-yeo, is set to sign a new contract that will take him through the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, officials in Seoul said Wednesday.Yoon will negotiate the contract terms with the Korea Football Association following the technical committee’s recommendation. His two-year contract ended last month, but the association is reportedly ready to offer another two-year contract to the 56-year-old, who will be tasked with leading the team to the 2019 World Cup in France.In April, Yoon’s team won the Asian Football Confederation Women’s Asian Cup Group B qualifying tournament in Pyongyang, where they competed against North Korea, Uzbekistan, Hong Kong and India.As the winner of the qualifying event, South Korea will compete at the 2018 Asian Cup in Jordan, which also doubles as the regional qualification for the 2019 Women’s World Cup.Yonhap