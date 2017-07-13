Spot of lunch

President Moon Jae-in, third from left, meets with key political and government leaders over lunch in the Blue House on Wednesday to explain the outcome of his recent trip to Germany, a move also aimed at overcoming the political dispute he now faces. The meeting, held at the presidential office, involved the so-called five key figures next in command: (from left) Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court Kim Yi-su, National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun, Moon, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and Kim Yong-dug, the head of the National Election Commission. [YONHAP]