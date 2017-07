A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) weapon system in Alaska intercepts a threat-representative intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) during a test on Tuesday. Left: A target projectile flies. Center: The Thaad battery stationed in Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaska detects the projectile and fires an interceptor missile. Right: The interceptor missile hits the target. See story on Page 2. [YONHAP]