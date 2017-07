WAWAYANDA, N.Y. - Oscar-nominated actor James Cromwell is heading to jail in New York for blocking traffic to protest a power plant.A town judge sentenced the 77-year-old Cromwell and two fellow protesters to a week in the Orange County Jail for civil disobedience in December 2015.Cromwell lives in a neighboring town. He has appeared in more than 50 films, including “Babe’’ and “L.A. Confidential.’’AP