Ji has yet to put out a personal statement on the matter.

The actor made his debut in the independent film “Sleeping Beauty” in 2008. He made his name slowly through dramas, starring in KBS’s 2009 “My Too Perfect Sons” and its 2011 drama “Smile Again.”He became a national star in the 2013 MBC drama “Empress Gi” and is now finishing up the SBS hit drama “Suspicious Partner.”Ji will bid fans farewell before his enlistment through “A Film by Ji Chang-wook History Concert - Jiscovery” to be held in Olympic Hall, Olympic Park on July 22, to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of his debut. Tickets were sold out one minute after they went on sale, which led to the scheduling of a second date.If Ji does join the military on August 14 as announced, he will be discharged in May 2019 after 21 months of service.By Kim Jung-kyoon