Sums of lesser parts shine online : Actors chart their own paths on web programs, forgoing ‘success plans’

Members of different idol groups pretend to be aspiring pop stars in a web drama called “Idol Drama Operation Team” season one. The popular web drama will soon be posting its second season online. [KBS]

Popular web dramas revolve around key words that arouse viewer empathy. From left: “Crow Building,” co-produced by Baemin and 72sec TV; “The Omniscient Viewpoint on Crushes” produced by Whynot Media; “Love Playlist,” which shows the love lives of college students. [EACH PRODUCTION COMPANY]

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 11 a.m. it’s “Snowball Project.” For Thursday and Saturday at 7 p.m.,“Love Playlist Season 2” is on.This may sound like a schedule for TV programs, but it’s not. It’s the digital weekly table for the web dramas and web variety shows that are gaining attention these days. Web dramas are just like TV drama series, except that they’re posted online, and they’re a lot shorter than regular dramas - usually 10 minutes in duration.Online programs aren’t as time-bound as TV programs since they don’t interfere with each others’ timetables. But since so many people wait for each new episode, producers have created time tables just like they would for TV programs. Since these dramas appear on various platforms such as Naver TV, YouTube and Facebook, people can enjoy them anytime and anywhere they want with their smartphones.With content emerging from every corner of the internet, TV programs are losing their past glory. Although some shows such as “Shin Seo Yu Gi” [Journey to the West] and “Maeumui sori” [The Sound of Your Heart] broadcast on TV after airing first on the internet, many programs are leaving the obsession to get a slot on a TV channel behind. This is especially true since mobile distribution regularly hits more than 100 million views for a single video. As a consequence, producers are adopting strategies for the online environment. Instead of sticking to the conventional formula for dramas, which had to have a big-time star as a main character, they are taking a chance on less-recognized actors.While they don’t need the most famous stars, web programs still try to get an idol who grabs people’s attention on board. Audiences prefer someone who is not quite as well known rather than the idols who are always in the spotlight. Even among members of the same group, viewers prefer lesser-known members because they have more potential for untold stories.A KBS web program called the “Idol Drama Operation Team” features seven members from different idol groups, but some faces are unfamiliar to the viewers. YooA from Oh My Girl and D.ana from Sonamoo are somewhat lesser known to the public, but their roles are essential in the web drama. In the show, the girls form an idol group called “Girls Next Door,” sing their own songs and produce a web drama about their experience. The first season succeeded with over 12 million views. The second season is coming soon.Another popular program is called the “Snowball Project,” a collaborative effort co-produced by SM Entertainment and Mystic Entertainment. The collaboration began when ParC Jae-jung, a singer for Mystic, mentioned that he wanted to become closely acquainted with Mark of NCT, a male idol group at SM. The two entertainment agencies then joined forces to create songs for the duo and, later, a web drama.“It’s not about who’s on [the show] but more about its power to nurture talent,” said Kim Sun-young, a pop culture critic. “Idols have always appeared as the products of carefully-scripted plans, but a new narrative has been created in which they take their stories in the directions that they want.”Looking at the two web dramas that both garnered over 100 million views, “Love Playlist” and “The Omniscient Viewpoint on Crushes,” another success factor is apparent: the delicate line between friendship and love, and friendships between men and women are frequent subjects. These topics are from our ordinary lives, and the web dramas are acted out by unknown actors who look more or less ordinary.According to Lim Hee-jun, chief operating officer of Whynot Media, the company behind “The Omniscient Viewpoint on Crushes,” the video was aimed at 18 to 25 year olds, who identified most strongly with the love story between a 24 year-old student and a 26 year-old intern.As web programs gain popularity, the industry is changing accordingly. “In the past, the norm was to reproduce a single successful program across multiple genres,” Lim said. “Now, it’s been expanded to a franchise idea in which subtexts in the original programs are developed to fit different platforms.” Lim said “The Omniscient Viewpoint on Crushes” would evolve into essays, webtoons and movies.It’s often hard for a viewer to tell what genre a web program belongs to, since it’s a mixture of entertainment shows, dramas, documentaries and advertisements. Some contents even show an entire advert, or use the brand’s main sponsor as the main character. In “Crow Building,” a web drama produced by Baemin (food delivery app) and 72sec TV, employees from both companies appear as characters in the program.“Web contents, even though they are called dramas and entertainment shows, do not have well-organized narratives. They just show situations that people can identify with and arouse a sense of empathy from the audience, much like a documentary,” said Choi Sun-yung, a professor at Ewha Womans University graduate school of EcoScience. “Its content is mainly consumed via personal devices such as the phone, and so ordinary life works as an important background and tool [for web programs].”BY MIN KYUNG-WON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]1억 뷰 웹드라마, 왜들 그렇게 많이 봐?수목금 오전 11시 ‘눈덩이 프로젝트’. 목토 오후 7시 ‘연애 플레이 리스트 시즌2’.이는 TV 방송 편성표가 아니다. 최근 인기를 끌고 있는 웹(모바일)예능·드라마의 디지털 편성표다. 웹콘텐트 특성상 업로드 시간이 방송만큼 중요하진 않지만 후속편을 기다리는 구독자들이 많아 아예 타임테이블을 못 박아둔 것이다. 공개 채널도 네이버TV·유튜브·페이스북 등 다양해 그야말로 언제 어디서든 원하는 곳에서 편한 방식으로 프로그램을 즐길 수 있는 셈이다.웹콘텐트들이 도처에서 쏟아져나오면서 TV 프리미엄이 점차 사라지고 있다. ‘신서유기’나 ‘마음의 소리’처럼 웹 선공개 후 TV 편성을 하기도 하지만, 굳이 TV편성에 목매지 않는 경우도 늘고 있다. 모바일 유통만으로도 1억 뷰를 달성하고 화제성 조사에서 TV 프로그램을 앞지르는 등 충분한 경쟁력을 가지기 때문이다. 자연히 이들은 스타 캐스팅을 고집하는 대신 웹 생태계에 적합한 방식으로 진화하게 됐다. 요즘 뜨는 웹콘텐트의 성공 요소를 알아본다.아이돌은 무조건 뜬다(ft.성장담)초반 화제성 몰이에 유리한 아이돌은 웹 콘텐트에서도 필수 요소다. 다만 이들은 초절정 인기 아이돌보다는 숨겨진 캐릭터를 선호한다. 같은 그룹에 속해 있더라도 활동이 많지 않아 새로운 이야기를 끌어낼 수 있는 멤버를 원하는 것이다.KBS의 웹콘텐트 ‘아이돌 드라마 공작단’에는 걸그룹에서 활동 중인 7명이 모였지만 오마이걸 유아, 소나무 디애나 등 낯선 얼굴들이 등장한다. 이들은 프로그램 안에서 ‘옆집소녀’라는 그룹을 결성해 노래를 발표하고, 작가로 변신해 자신들의 경험담을 담은 웹드라마 ‘꽃길만 걷자’를 만든다. 누적 조회수 1200만 뷰를 넘기며 종영한 ‘아이돌 드라마 공작단’은 현재 시즌 2 제작을 논의 중이다.SM과 미스틱이 손잡고 만든 ‘눈덩이 프로젝트’는 아이돌을 매개로 한 기획사간 컬래버레이션 모델이다. 미스틱 소속 가수 박재정이 평소 좋아하던 NCT 마크와 친해지고 싶다고 발언한 것이 계기가 돼 함께 곡 작업을 하고 양사 프로듀서들이 총출동하게 됐다.김선영 대중문화평론가는 “누가 나오느냐 보다는 육성형 포맷이 소구하는 힘이 크다”며 “아이돌이라 하면 철저한 기획상품의 이미지가 강했지만 스스로 원하는 방향으로 이야기를 만들어가면서 새로운 서사가 탄생하게 됐다”고 분석했다.24세 복학생, 26세 인턴 맞춤형 연애담웹드라마는 주로 일상에서 공감할 만한 키워드를 포착해 상황을 보여주는 방식으로 진행된다. 대학생들의 연애담을 다룬 ‘연애 플레이 리스트’. [사진 각 제작사]나란히 1억 뷰를 돌파한 ‘연애 플레이 리스트’와 ‘전지적 짝사랑 시점’을 살펴보면 웹드라마의 또다른 성공공식을 찾을 수 있다. ‘남사친(친한 남자 사람 친구)’이나 ‘사랑과 우정 사이의 경계’인 짝사랑 등이 주요 소재로 등장한다. 일상 생활이 주 무대 공간인 만큼 출연하는 배우들도 주위에서 흔히 볼 수 있는 흔남흔녀인 경우가 많다.“마치 내 속마음을 들킨 것 같다”는 공감평은 철저한 분석의 결과다. 와이낫미디어 임희준 운영총괄이사는 “1825를 주 타깃으로 ‘전지적 짝사랑 시점’을 만들었는데 주인공인 24살 복학생과 취업준비생의 반응이 가장 좋았다”며 “이후 스핀오프 방식으로 26살 인턴이 주인공인 ‘사당보다 먼 의정부보다 가까운’과 28살 대리가 등장하는 ‘오피스워치’ 등으로 작품을 확장시켜 나갔다”고 설명했다. 1~2살 차이만 나도 보는 콘텐트가 달라지는 특성에 기인해 완벽한 맞춤형 프로그램을 제작했다는 얘기다.웹콘텐트의 인기는 산업 환경의 변화로도 이어지고 있다. ‘전지적 짝사랑 시점’의 에세이·웹툰·영화 등을 준비 중인 임희준 이사는 “과거 원소스멀티유즈(OSMU)가 하나의 콘텐트가 성공하면 다른 장르에서 리메이크되는 방식이었다면 이제는 이야기의 기저에 있는 세계관을 바탕으로 플랫폼에 맞는 콘텐트를 제작하는 프랜차이즈 개념으로 확장되고 있다”고 밝혔다.예능 아닌 드라마인 듯 광고 같은 너장르적 특성이 분명하지 않고 예능·드라마·교양적 성격이 뒤섞여 있는 것도 특징이다. PPL의 수위도 높다. 특정 브랜드와 협업한 광고 특별판이 시리즈 안에 버젓이 들어가기도 하고 아예 메인스폰서가 주인공으로 등장하는 콘텐트도 있다. 배달의민족과 72초 TV가 한 건물에 입주해 벌어지는 상황을 그린 ‘까마귀 상가’에는 실제 두 회사의 직원들도 출연한다. 알바천국과 메이크어스가 함께 만드는 ‘수고했어, 오늘도’는 지난 3월 대선 후보자 신분이던 문재인 대통령이 공시준비생을 깜짝 방문해 응원을 건네는 영상으로 화제를 모으기도 했다. 메이크어스 장준연 콘텐츠사업본부장은 “이들 콘텐트의 주요 소비층인 2036 밀레니얼 세대들은 재미만 있으면 광고도 콘텐트로 인지하고 긍정적인 반응을 보인다”고 설명했다.이화여대 에코크리에이티브협동과정 대학원 최선영 특임교수는 “웹콘텐트는 드라마나 예능이라고 해도 기승전결이 있는 게 아니라 상황을 보여주고 공감을 이끌어내는 방식이 많아 다큐적 성격이 강하다”며 “휴대폰이라는 개인 디바이스로 주로 시청하는 콘텐트이기 때문에 일상이 중요한 배경이자 장치로 작용하는 것”이라고 분석했다.민경원 기자