Lee Si-young is pregnant, getting married

Actor Lee Si-young, who denied rumors of an imminent wedding on Wednesday, went back on her words and confirmed Thursday she will wed on September 30. She also said that she was 14 weeks pregnant.On Wednsday, her agency Huayi Brothers said, “Lee is in a serious relationship and talks of marriage are in progress, but nothing is decided yet. The news that she’s getting married in the fall is not true.”But in a lengthy post on Instagram Thursday afternoon, Lee acknowledged the wedding rumors. “I found out I was pregnant while the filming [the drama ‘The Guardian’].”By Kim Jung-kyoon