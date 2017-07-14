Don’t play it again, Moon (국문)

On July 8, President Moon Jae-in told Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the Korean Peninsula is in its most serious crisis since the Korean War. During the G-20 Summit, the two leaders had the first talk at a corner of the meeting hall. As Canada is also within the range of North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), President Moon may be appealing to the sympathy of the young Canadian leader.
Has Moon changed? My hunch was right. At the first cabinet meeting after he returned from the trip on July 11, Moon said, “The Korean Peninsula issue is the most critical, but we don’t have the power to resolve it or induce an agreement. We need to understand the painful reality.” It was a solemn remark after his first bilateral and multilateral summits.
The field is shaking. Since the first North Korean nuclear crisis in 1993, two myths related to North Korea spread in the international community: The United States cannot use force against North Korea and China would never give up North Korea. Twenty-four years later, leaders of the United States, China and Korea could not prove these to be true. But lately, U.S. President Donald Trump is tackling the myth on China.
“The painful reality” Moon refers to is related to the unusual tension between the United States and China. On July 7, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson criticized China, saying its efforts to persuade North Korea have not been consistent. Washington’s intention is clear. It demands that China make a clear move to convince North Korea to give up nuclear and missiles development. If not, the United States is willing to fight. In fact, there are signs that the United States is about to begin secondary boycotts aimed at China. A foreign ministry official reported that President Trump is determined.
At the beginning, Moon emphasized a two-track policy of pressure and talks. But the emphasis seemed to be on talks. But after the Korea-U.S. and G-20 summits, he is highlighting “joining the pressure of the international community” and “asking China’s bigger role.” The president’s language would not change overnight, and there are reasons for sudden changes.
At the Körber Foundation on June 6, Moon presented the Berlin Plan, urging denuclearization and improved inter-Korean relations. In the speech, he said, “I hope that North Korea will not cross the bridge of no return.” Moon’s words projected determination and desperation.
For the first time since World War II, a hegemon and a rising power are flexing muscles. The United States is not going to play the old tune that’s been played for 24 years. It is a strategy that won’t end unless one side bends. It is the most serious crisis since the Korean War indeed.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 13, Page 34
*The author is a deputy political news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
CHA SE-HYEON
문재인 대통령은 8일 쥐스탱 트뤼도 캐나다 총리에게 “(한반도는) 지금 6·25 이후 최고의 위기”라고 말했다. 주요 20개국(G20) 정상회의 도중 회의장 한쪽 간이 테이블을 놓고 마주한 40대 젊은 지도자에게 불쑥 꺼낸 말이다. 캐나다도 북한의 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 사정권이라는 대목에선 문 대통령이 어쩌면 하소연을 한 것이라는 생각이 스쳐 지나갔다.
문 대통령이 달라졌나? 예감은 틀리지 않았다. 문 대통령은 11일 귀국 후 첫 국무회의에서 “우리에게 가장 절박한 한반도 문제를 해결할 힘도, 합의를 이끌어낼 힘도 없다. 이런 현실을 뼈저리게 느껴야 할 것”이라고 밝혔다. 첫 양자·다자 외교를 마친 소감치곤 비장했다.
판이 흔들리고 있다. 1993년 1차 북핵위기 이후 국제사회엔 북한과 관련한 두 가지 신화가 생겼다. 미국은 북한에 무력 사용을 하지 못한다는 것, 그리고 중국은 결코 북한을 포기하지 않는다는 것이다. 24년 동안 북핵문제 해결에 나선 미국·중국·한국 등 관련국 지도자들은 번번이 두 가지 신화의 벽을 넘지 못했다. 그런데 최근 미국 도널드 트럼프 대통령이 중국을 상대로 신화의 벽을 넘으려 하고 있다.
‘뼈저린 현실’은 심상치 않은 미·중 간 갈등과 연관돼 있다. 렉스 틸러슨 미 국무장관은 7일 “북한을 설득하기 위한 중국의 노력은 일관성이 없었다”고 비판했다. 미국의 의도는 분명하다. 북한이 핵·미사일 개발을 포기하도록 중국이 분명한 조치를 취하라는 거다. 안 그러면 일전도 불사하겠다는 것이다. 실제 중국을 겨냥한 미국의 세컨더리 보이콧(북한과 정상 거래를 하는 제3국 기업과 개인 제재) 단행이 임박했다는 징후가 포착되고 있다. 한 외교부 당국자는 “트럼프 대통령이 단단히 맘을 먹었다”고 전했다.
취임 초만 해도 ‘압박과 대화 병행 원칙’을 강조해 온 문 대통령이다. 말은 그랬지만 방점은 역시 대화 쪽에 찍혔다. 그런데 한·미 정상회담과 G20 정상회의를 계기로 ‘국제사회의 압박 동참’과 ‘중국의 더 많은 역할 촉구’ 쪽으로 급선회했다. 대통령의 언어는 하루아침에 달라지지 않는다. 급히 바뀌었다면 뭔가 사연이 있는 것이다.
문 대통령은 지난 6일 독일 쾨르버재단 연설에서 비핵화 결단과 남북관계 개선을 촉구하는 ‘베를린 구상’을 내놓았다. 연설문 가운데 ‘돌아올 수 없는 다리를 건너지 말라’는 대목이 유독 눈에 들어왔다. 절박함이 묻어났기 때문이다.
이제 제2차 세계대전 이후 처음으로 패권국가와 패권국가가 되려는 국가 간의 ‘근육 싸움’이 시작됐다. 미국은 더 이상 24년 동안 틀어온 낡은 레코드판을 틀지 않을 태세다. 한쪽이 물러나지 않으면 끝나지 않는 전략게임이다. 6·25 이후 최고의 위기다.