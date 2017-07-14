Get back to work (국문)
안철수 사과, 국회 정상화 계기돼야
July 14,2017
Ahn Cheol-soo, former presidential candidate of the People’s Party, said he felt responsible for the dirty tactics that members of his party used to smear the reputation of his opponent Moon Jae-in and his son during the last presidential election. He said he would take time to reflect upon himself with “all options” open to take responsible action. He said he would comply with the prosecution’s probe if he has to. His public apology came after the leadership of the party formerly acknowledged the foul play of using a phony audio file to defame the Moon Jae-in camp on May 5, just days before the election.
But Ahn fell short of clearly explaining himself. He said the biggest fault was the leadership’s slackness in checking the facts. But his party has a number of lawmakers who used to be veteran state prosecutors. Moreover, Lee Jun-suh, Ahn’s ally and a member of the party’s former decision-making body, is under pretrial detention at the request of prosecutors despite the party’s claim that the deed was a solo act by Lee Yu-mi.
The prosecution must investigate how high and far the party had been involved in the dirty campaigning. The party also should cooperate fully with the prosecution probe.
The People’s Party remains more defensive than remorseful for the scandal. Park Joo-sun, the interim chief of the party, accused the prosecution of acting on behalf of the ruling party head Choo Mi-ae in a political vendetta when they arrested Lee. Both parties should stop the bickering, leave the affair up to the judiciary, and go back to their own work.
The People’s Party should immediately return to the National Assembly. The ruling Democratic Party also should seek its cooperation instead of cornering the smaller party. It is not wise for the head of the ruling party to worsen the conflict when there is still no clear evidence that the leadership had been involved in the smear campaign.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 13, Page 34
안철수 전 국민의당 대표가 어제 ‘문준용 의혹 제보 조작’ 사건과 관련해 “대선 후보로서 책임을 통감한다”고 사과했다. ‘어떻게 책임을 질 것이냐’는 질문엔 “모든 가능성을 열어 놓고 반성과 성찰의 시간을 갖겠다. (검찰 수사에 대해서도) 책임질 일이 있으면 책임지겠다”고 답했다. 그의 입장 표명은 박주선 당 비대위원장이 제보 조작을 인정하고 사과한 뒤 16일 만에 나왔다. 많이 늦었지만 당연한 말들이다.
안 전 대표의 해명엔 전적으로 동감하기 어려운 대목도 있다. 그는 이번 사태의 원인으로 ‘검증 부족’을 꼽았다. 하지만 베테랑 검사 출신 의원이 즐비한 공당에서 검증 부족이란 설명은 선뜻 받아들이기 힘들다. 게다가 이날 “이유미씨 단독 범행”이란 당 자체 조사와 달리 이준서 전 최고위원이 구속됐다. 검찰은 윗선 어디까지 연루돼 있는지, 당 차원의 공작인지 여부를 철저히 밝혀야 한다. 국민의당은 당연히 검찰 수사에 협조해야 한다.
그럼에도 당에선 정쟁으로 희석시키는 언행이 이날도 이어졌다. 박주선 비대위원장은 이 전 최고위원 구속과 관련해 “검찰이 추미애 민주당 대표의 정치공작 지침에 의해 정치적 수사를 하고 있다”며 특검을 촉구해 물타기에 나섰다. 민주당은 '정치 공세'라고 반격했다. 양당 모두 그럴 일이 아니다. 안 전 대표의 사과를 계기로 제보 조작 사건에 대한 수사와 법적 판단은 검찰과 법원에 맡기고 정치는 이제 정치가 할 일을 할 차례다.
국민의당은 자숙하고 즉각 국회에 복귀해 국정과 민생을 챙겨야 한다. 민주당 역시 국회를 막다른 곳으로 몰고 가기보다 진지하게 야권 협조를 구하는 게 도리다. 국민의당 지도부가 조직적으로 개입한 정황이 나오지 않은 상황에서 집권당 대표가 굳이 험한 말로 분란을 부채질하는 건 현명한 처사가 아니다.