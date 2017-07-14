Unions ready to vote on Hyundai Motor strike

Unionized workers at Hyundai Motor will vote on whether to stage a walkout as they press for more wages and benefits, the company and its union said Thursday.The two-day vote comes as the country’s largest carmaker struggles with slowing sales in major markets such as China and the United States.Members of Hyundai’s 51,000-strong union will cast their votes by 1 p.m. Friday, with the results to be made available at 8-9 p.m.“We will stage a strike if ongoing negotiations with management break down,” the carmaker’s union spokesman Jang Chang-yeal told Yonhap News Agency by phone.The labor union is demanding the company raise workers’ monthly basic wages by 154,883 won ($136) and offer a bonus of 30 percent of the company’s full-year net profit earned in 2016, the company said.Hyundai has suffered production losses resulting from strikes during wage negotiations since 2000, except for the years of 2009, 2010, and 2011, a company spokesman said.In the January-June period, Hyundai sold a combined 2.198 million autos, down 8.2 percent from 2.394 million during the same period last year. YONHAP