Unions ready to vote on Hyundai Motor strike
July 14,2017
Unionized workers at Hyundai Motor will vote on whether to stage a walkout as they press for more wages and benefits, the company and its union said Thursday.
The two-day vote comes as the country’s largest carmaker struggles with slowing sales in major markets such as China and the United States.
Members of Hyundai’s 51,000-strong union will cast their votes by 1 p.m. Friday, with the results to be made available at 8-9 p.m.
“We will stage a strike if ongoing negotiations with management break down,” the carmaker’s union spokesman Jang Chang-yeal told Yonhap News Agency by phone.
The labor union is demanding the company raise workers’ monthly basic wages by 154,883 won ($136) and offer a bonus of 30 percent of the company’s full-year net profit earned in 2016, the company said.
Hyundai has suffered production losses resulting from strikes during wage negotiations since 2000, except for the years of 2009, 2010, and 2011, a company spokesman said.
In the January-June period, Hyundai sold a combined 2.198 million autos, down 8.2 percent from 2.394 million during the same period last year. YONHAP