Pressure from Trump (국문)

The Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement will likely be revised after the U.S. administration requested that a Joint Committee meeting be held to deal with issues related to the trade deal, which took effect five years ago. Even before he was elected president, Donald Trump has been negative about the bilateral pact. After his inauguration, he withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and has been preparing for a revision of the deal with Korea. Trump even used such emotional rhetoric as “terrible” or “the worst” to refer to the deal. At a summit in Washington with President Moon Jae-in last month, Trump told the media that both sides were already reviewing the deal, which was not true at the time.
Fortunately, the United States proposed “amendments” — not a renegotiation — of the trade pact in a letter sent to the Korean government Wednesday. That suggests the Trump administration was not able to find enough reasons to shake the basic frame of the deal. If Uncle Sam denies its most recent bilateral trade pact, it could lose the very trust it earned from its trading with other countries around the world.
The U.S. will focus on easing its deepening trade deficit, particularly by targeting imports from the automobile and steel sectors. Washington is expected to underscore the rapid increase of its trade deficit from $13.2 billion in 2012 to $27.6 billion last year. As it did with Japan in the 1980s, the U.S. also could demand that Korea regulate its exports to the U.S. while expanding its imports from the U.S. Washington will also try to soften the Korean government’s regulation on internet trading given the sensitivity over the location of internet servers for Google as seen in the EU market.
Korea must deal with U.S. complaints objectively and calmly. For cars, for instance, our imports from the United States rose sharply while our exports actually declined over the past five years.
Overall, trade between Korea and the U.S. increased 1.7 percent at a time that global trade decreased. Here’s another pertinent fact. While Korea’s trade surplus with the U.S. doubled, the U.S. services surplus rose to $14.1 billion from $10.9 billion in the same period. Korea’s investment in the U.S. also grew more than 60 percent and helped create jobs in America.
Korea is a country that pays a big share of the costs of stationing U.S. forces here and purchases a huge amount of weapons from the United States. Seoul can also call for some improvement in the pact in such growing fields as intellectual property, travel and investor-state dispute settlements. Korea needs to highlight the reciprocity of the FTA.
What worries us is that we don’t have a trade representative. Sixty days after the launch of the new government, the post is still empty due to a delay in passing a bill to reorganize the government. We hope opposition parties cooperate with the ruling party to pass the bill as soon as possible.
JoongAng Ilbo, July 14, Page 30
지난 5년간 결과는 양국에 모두 도움
미국도 재협상 요구할 명분 못 찾아
통상교섭본부장 공백은 빨리 메워야
한·미 자유무역협정(FTA)이 시험대에 올랐다. 미국이 어제 한·미 FTA 개정을 논의할 특별위원회 소집을 한국 측에 요구했기 때문이다. 우리로선 올 것이 온 셈이다. 트럼프 미국 대통령은 자유무역협정에 적대적인 태도를 보여 왔다. 취임 뒤 환태평양경제동반자협정(TPP)을 철회하고 북미자유무역협정(NAFTA) 전면 재협상에 착수했다. 한·미 FTA에도 "끔찍하다" "최악"이라는 감정 섞인 표현을 서슴지 않아 왔다. 지난달 말 열린 정상회담에서도 의제에 없던 FTA를 "재협상 중"이라고 언론에 발표하기도 했다.
다행스러운 것은 미국이 '재협상(renegotiaion)' 대신 '수정(amendments)을 위한 협상'을 하자고 제안했다는 점이다. 건축으로 비유하면 재협상은 있는 건물을 허물고 재건축하자는 얘기고, 수정 협상은 리모델링에 해당한다. 미국이 한·미 FTA의 근간을 흔들 명분을 찾지 못했다는 의미다. 미국이 가장 최근에 맺은 FTA인 한·미 FTA를 부정하면 전 세계적으로 신뢰가 허물어질 수밖에 없다.
미국은 이번 협상에서 '상품수지 적자 해소'에 집중하며 자동차와 철강 교역을 문제 삼을 것으로 예상된다. 2012년 3월 FTA 발효 뒤 미국의 대한 상품수지 적자가 132억 달러에서 276억 달러로 급증했다는 점을 강조할 것이다. 1980년대 일본에 했듯이 수출자율규제와 수입자율확대를 요구할 가능성도 있다. 미국은 전자상거래 관련 조항의 정비에도 관심을 쏟을 것으로 전망된다. 유럽연합(EU)에서 문제가 되고 있는 구글 등 인터넷 기업들의 법인세 문제와 민감한 정보를 다루는 서버를 어디에 두느냐는 문제를 해결해야 하기 때문이다.
우리로선 냉정하고 객관적으로 대응하면 된다. 자동차만 해도 최근 5년간 대미 수출은 줄어든 반면 대미 수입은 크게 늘었다. 미국의 대한 자동차 무역적자가 FTA 때문이 아니라 산업 경쟁력 탓이라는 의미다. 미국이 주로 문제 삼는 중국산 철강의 한국 우회수출도 전체 물량의 2%에 불과하다. 전체적으로 보면 지난 5년간 세계 교역규모는 10% 감소했지만 양국 간 교역은 1.7% 늘어났다. 한국의 대미 무역수지 흑자가 두배로 늘어났지만 미국의 서비스수지 흑자도 109억 달러에서 141억 달러로 늘었다. 또 한국의 대미 투자가 60% 이상 늘어 미국 내 일자리 창출에 크게 기여했다. 한국은 주한미군 방위비를 내고 미국산 무기를 사주는 주요 국가이기도 하다. 한국 입장에서도 FTA 체결 이후 적자를 보는 지식재산권과 여행 서비스, '투자자-국가소송제(ISD)' 개선 등을 요구할 수 있다. 이런 점들을 강조해 한·미 FTA의 호혜성을 부각하는 전략이 필요하다.
한 가지 걱정스러운 것은 협상을 담당할 통상교섭본부장의 공백이다. 새 정부 출범 60일이 넘었지만 정부조직법 통과가 늦어지면서 적임자를 찾는 일도 지연되고 있다. 장관 임명 문제와 별개로 여야가 정부조직법을 처리하는 방안을 적극 고민하길 바란다.