[앵커브리핑] '밥하는, 동네, 아줌마' (“The Neighborhood Women Who Cook”)

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작하겠습니다.This is today’s anchor briefing.사람들의 추억에도 교집합이 있다면 그것은 바로 '도시락'일 겁니다.If there are certain memories that all people share, one of them must be lunchboxes.추운 겨울, 당번 학생의 핵심 임무는 난로 위에 쌓아둔 도시락이 타지 않도록 고루 위아래를 바꿔놓는 것이었고…On cold winter days, the job of the student on duty was to shuffle the many tin lunchboxes stacked on a stove so that each lunchbox would get enough heat but the one on the bottom wouldn’t burn.허기진 친구들은 점심시간이 오기 전 쉬는 시간 간간이 모두 먹어치웠던…During their short 10-minute recess, hungry teens would scarf down their meals even before the official lunchtime came.그렇게 도시락은 추억이 됐습니다. 그런가 하면 도시락은 또한 노동이었습니다. 매일 새벽이면 서둘러 일어나 챙겨야 했던 아이들의 먹을거리…That’s how lunchboxes have becomein our collective memory. For the ones who prepared the meals though, it was additional labor in their already packed work schedule.*engraved: 새겨지다야간 자율학습을 하는 아이가 있으면 기본이 두 개였고 아이가 서넛이라도 있다면 아침 식탁 위에는 정성스레 싸놓은 도시락통이 줄을 서 있었지요.If a student had after-school classes, two lunchboxes were the minimum. In a household with multiple children, a line of lunchboxes would be on the table ready for children to pick up on their way out.그것은 반복되는 그림자 노동.그래서 어머니들에게 학교급식 전면시행은 해방의 그 날이었고…혹자는 도시락에서 해방된 날을 일컬어 '여성해방'의 날이라 말하기도 했군요.It was repetitive labor conducted in the shadows. That is why the start of lunches prepared by the school was a sort offor mothers. Some said the day they were released from the duty of preparing lunchboxes was women’s liberation.*liberation: 해방도시락은 또한 계급이기도 했습니다.형편이 좋은 집안과 그렇지 못한 집안의 아이들이 때로는, 아니 사실은 거의 매일…서로가 비교 당할 수밖에 없었던…Lunchboxes were also an indicator of class.Children fromfamilies and children offamilies were often – always, actually – compared on the basis of the quality of their lunchboxes.*better off: 형펀이 더 나은*underprivileged: (사회, 경제적으로) 혜택을 못받는 사람들그 옛날엔 그깟 계란 하나가 있고 없고에 따라 아이들의 계층이 갈리고 그래서 남모를 열등감과 낭패감을 하루 한 번씩 겪어야 했던…그래서 매일 노동하는 어머니들의 마음까지도 상처 입게 했던…Children were judged on whether their meals had fried eggs or not, and those youngsters who didn’t felt anand sense of shame for no reason. Those kids would at timesat their parents, hurting the ones who prepared their precious meals.*inferiority complex: 열등감*lash out: 비난하다그러니 도시락이 없어지고 학교급식이 시행됐다는 것은 그 모든 도시락의 추억과어머니들의 끝없는 노동과 특히나 교실에서 일어났던 계층의 갈등까지도 모두 공교육이 대신 책임져 주었던 커다란 사건이었습니다.The initiation of school lunches for everyone was not only the end of the memories that lunchboxes gave us, but also the termination of the endless labor of mothers and, more importantly, the end of discrimination based on whether one had fried eggs or not."밥하는 동네 아줌마"정치인의 입에서 나온 그 비하의 말이 논란이 됐습니다.“These so-called cooks are just neighborhood women who prepare meals.” This is what Lee Un-ju of the People’s Party reportedly said, referring to meal providers in schools who went on strike from June 29 to 30 requesting regular worker status.밥하는, 동네, 아줌마늘 하는 일이고, 그것도 누구든 할 수 있다는 뜻으로 뭉쳐진 이 세 단어의 조합으로 인해 상대를 업신여긴다는 뜻이 필연적으로 강해지는 그 발언…Neighborhood women who cook. These few words were filled withand suggested anyone could do it. It also carried the feelings of a politician wholaborers.*nuance: 뉘앙스*belittle: 업신여기다그러나 그들이 없었다면 우리의 공교육은 도시락의 추억과 어머니의 노동과 교실에서의 차별을 대신 짊어질 수 없었습니다.However, if these meal providers weren’t there, our public education system wouldn’t have been able to carry the burden of our memories, of the early morning preparations of our parents and classroom discrimination.그렇게 달랑 세 단어로 비하되기엔 그들이 대신해준 밥 짓기의 사회학적 무게가 결코 가볍지 않습니다.The meals that these cooks provide are so substantial that they cannot be belittled by the words of a politician.오늘의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.That is all for today’s anchor briefing.Broadcast on July 10, 2017Translated for July 15, 2017Translated and edited by Kim Jung-kyoon and Gavin Hwang