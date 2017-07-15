A Fashion Show on the Empire State Building

On a typical New York night, you can see the Empire State Building lit up in color to honor a special occasion — green for Earth Day, for example, or red and blue for a Chicago Cubs World Series victory. But the building will look decidedly more extravagant on Wednesday, when Harper’s Bazaar will project 150 cover images — including of Audrey Hepburn, Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow — onto the building’s north facade to celebrate the magazine’s 150th anniversary.The images were chosen from across the magazine’s history: There will be works from Andy Warhol and Richard Avedon, and images of Lauren Bacall and Kate Moss. The projections will be 500 feet tall and 186 feet wide and cover 42 floors of the building; they will run intermittently from 8:30 p.m. to midnight.“What I really want is to allow New Yorkers to enjoy the greatest fashion show in the world,” Glenda Bailey, editor in chief of Harper’s Bazaar, said in an interview. “It will be the greatest light show that has ever been.”The Empire State Building installed an LED lighting system that could generate 16 million colors in 2012, and has since hosted a few of these high-definition projects, including photos of endangered wildlife and artwork from the Whitney Museum.Planning for the project began two years ago, and needed approval from the building and from New York City. Julie Menin, the city’s commissioner of media and entertainment, wrote in a statement that the magazine “has played a seminal role in nurturing the careers of its hometown’s creative community, including Truman Capote, Andy Warhol, James Baldwin, Richard Avedon, Cindy Sherman and so many more.”The endeavor is an initiative of Harper’s Bazaar and Tiffany & Co. Harper’s declined to say how much it will cost. “It’s wildly expensive but it will be worth every penny,” Ms. Bailey said. (The animal projections from 2015 cost more than $1 million.) For those unable to attend in person, the projections will be streamed live from Harper’s Bazaar’s Facebook page.By ANDREW R. CHOWSummary: Nearly 500 feet in scale, rising over 42 stories, this is the ultimate billboard for messaging. How much does this all cost? “It’s wildly expensive but it will be worth every penny,” notes Ms. Bailey. It is surely in the $millions of dollars – but then again, it captures the eyeballs at the very center of the media world.For those who missed it – you can enjoyed the live streaming of the projects from Harper Bazaar’s Facebook page1. Considering that this megawatt driven light show is – to be honest – a giant advertisement for the magazine, discuss with your classmates if you would define and qualify it as “ART”?2. If you are unwilling to certify this 500 feet high image as “fine art” – then how far are you willing to go in granting it properties that are “artistic?” Take a look at the origins of the Pop Art movement with Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, and George Segal and try to explain the porous boundaries between ‘art’ and ‘life’ in the post-Pop culture of America since the mid-1960s.3. How do you feel about the fact that commercial ventures can literally “buy” space viewed by millions of people in the middle of any major city in the world? Is this an intrusion on the art, architecture, environment? Or, is it simple part of the dynamic matrix of what defines an urban zone: the intersection of commerce, institutions, and people making a livelihood?