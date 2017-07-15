Oh! What a Lovely Trade War

Remember when Donald Trump declared that “nobody knew that health care could be so complicated”? It was a rare moment of self-awareness for the tweeter-in-chief: He may, briefly, have realized that he had no idea what he was doing. Actually, though, health care isn’t all that complicated. And Republican “reform” plans are brutally simple — with the emphasis on “brutally.”Trump may be the only person in Washington who doesn’t grasp their essence: Take health insurance away from tens of millions so you can give the rich a tax cut.“의료보험 개혁이 이렇게 복잡할지 아무도 몰랐다”던 도널드 트럼프의 말을 기억하는가? 트럼프가 자신의 한계를 깨달은 아주 드문 순간이었다. 그러나 실은 의료 보험 개혁은 복잡하지 않다. 공화당이 제시한 개혁안은 야만스럽게 단순하다. “부자 감세를 위해 수천만 미국인에게서 의료보험을 박탈한다”는 게 골자다. 워싱턴 정가에서 이걸 이해하지 못한 사람은 트럼프가 유일해 보인다.Some policy subjects, on the other hand, really are complicated. One of these subjects is international trade. And the great danger here isn’t simply that Trump doesn’t understand the issues. Worse, he doesn’t know what he doesn’t know. According to the news site Axios, Trump, supported by his inner circle of America Firsters, is “hell-bent” on imposing punitive tariffs on imports of steel and possibly other products, despite opposition from most of his cabinet. After all, claims that other countries are taking advantage of America were a central theme of his campaign. And Axios reports that the White House believes that Trump’s base “likes the idea” of a trade war, and “will love the fight.” Yep, that’s a great way to make policy. O.K., so what’s complicated about trade policy?반면에 정말 복잡한 문제도 있다. 무역이 그중 하나다. 무역에 관한 한 트럼프는 자신이 뭘 모르는지도 모르니 정말 심각한 문제다. 우선 그는 각료들의 반대에도 아랑곳하지 않고 철강 등에 징벌적 관세를 부과하는 데 혈안이 돼 있다. 예견된 일이다. 다른 국가들이 미국과의 관계에서 자신들의 이익만 챙긴다는 주장은 트럼프 선거본부의 핵심 이슈였으니 말이다.그러나 트럼프가 정말 고율의 관세를 때려도 그가 원하는 일자리 창출이 이뤄지긴 어려울 것이다. 왜일까?First, a lot of modern trade is in intermediate goods — stuff that is used to make other stuff. A tariff on steel helps steel producers, but it hurts downstream steel consumers like the auto industry. So even the direct impact of protectionism on jobs is unclear. Then there are the indirect effects, which mean that any job gains in an industry protected by tariffs must be compared with job losses elsewhere. Normally, in fact, trade and trade policy have little if any effect on total employment. They affect what kinds of jobs we have; but the total number, not so much.첫째, 요즘 무역에선 다른 재화를 생산하는 데 쓰이는 중간재가 큰 비중을 차지한다. 철강에 관세를 부여하면 철강업체엔 도움이 되지만 자동차 업계엔 타격을 준다. 따라서 관세 인상이 일자리 창출에 어떤 영향을 줄지 속단하긴 어렵다. 즉, 관세로 보호를 받은 산업에서 일자리가 창출되더라도 다른 산업에선 일자리가 사라져 효과가 상쇄될 수 있다는 거다. 결국 무역정책이 전체 고용에 미치는 효과는 거의 혹은 아예 없다고 봐야 한다.Suppose that Trump were to impose tariffs on a wide range of goods — say, the 10 percent across-the-board tariff that was floated before he took office. This would directly benefit industries that compete with imports, but that’s not the end of the story. Even if we ignore the damage to industries that use imported inputs, any direct job creation from new tariffs would be offset by indirect job destruction. The Federal Reserve, fearing inflationary pressure, would raise interest rates. This would squeeze sectors like housing; it would also strengthen the dollar, hurting U.S. exports.트럼프가 대선 공약대로 산업 전반에 10% 관세를 일괄적으로 부과한다고 가정해보자. 수입품과 경쟁하는 미국의 산업은 혜택을 얻겠지만 그걸로 끝나는 게 아니다. 위에서 말한 대로 관세 도입으로 새로운 일자리가 생기더라도 다른 곳에서 그로 인해 일자리가 사라지기 때문이다.반면에 물가상승 압력은 늘어난다. 인플레를 막으려고 연방준비제도는 금리를 올릴 것이다. 그러면 주택 등 다른 산업은 자금 감소로 압박을 받고, 수출은 달러 강세로 어려움을 겪을 것이다.Claims that protectionism would inevitably cause a recession are overblown, but there’s every reason to believe that these indirect effects would eliminate any net job creation.물론 관세 인상을 통한 보호주의가 반드시 경기 침체를 야기한다고는 할 수 없다. 그러나 다양한 간접적 영향을 모두 합치면 순수하게 늘어난 일자리는 결국 없다고 해도 과언이 아닐 것이다.Then there’s the response of other countries. International trade is governed by rules — rules America helped put in place. If we start breaking those rules, others will too, both in retaliation and in simple emulation. That’s what people mean when they talk about a trade war.게다가 관세를 올리면 다른 나라들이 가만히 있을 리 없다. 국제무역엔 원칙이 있다. 미국과 세계가 함께 만들고 정립한 원칙이다. 미국이 그 원칙을 어기기 시작하면 보복 차원에서 다른 국가도 규칙을 어길 것이다. 그게 바로 흔히 말하는 ‘무역 전쟁’이다.And it’s foolish to imagine that America would “win” such a war. For one thing, we are far from being a dominant superpower in world trade — the European Union is just as big a player, and capable of effective retaliation (as the Bush administration learned when it put tariffs on steel back in 2002). Anyway, trade isn’t about winning and losing: it generally makes both sides of the deal richer, and a trade war usually hurts all the countries involved.미국이 이 전쟁에서 이길 것으로 생각한다면 어리석다. 우선 세계무역에서 미국만 힘을 가진 게 아니다. 유럽연합만 해도 미국만큼 덩치가 크고 효과적인 보복조치를 단행할 능력이 있다. 무역은 이기고 지는 문제가 아니다. 무역이 잘되면 대개 양측이 혜택을 얻고, 무역전쟁을 하면 결국 모든 당사국이 피해를 보게 되어 있다.I’m not making a purist case for free trade here. Rapid growth in globalization has hurt some American workers, and an import surge after 2000 disrupted industries and communities. But a Trumpist trade war would only exacerbate the damage, for a couple of reasons.필자는 자유무역을 무조건 옹호하는 건 아니다. 빠른 세계화로 미국의 일부 노동자 계층은 어려운 처지에 놓였다. 2000년대 이후 수입 급증으로 타격을 입은 산업과 지역도 있다. 그러나 트럼프식 무역전쟁은 상처를 악화시킬 뿐이다. 여기에는 두 가지 이유가 있다.One is that globalization has already happened, and U.S. industries are now embedded in a web of international transactions. So a trade war would disrupt communities the same way that rising trade did in the past. There’s an old joke about a motorist who runs over a pedestrian, then tries to fix the damage by backing up — running over the victim a second time. Trumpist trade policy would be like that.하나는 세계화가 이미 거스를 수 없는 대세란 점이다. 미국의 산업은 거미줄처럼 촘촘한 국제거래망에 통합돼 있다. 무역전쟁은 과거 무역이 단기간에 지나치게 급증해 미국의 지역사회에 피해를 준 것과 동일한 방식으로 다시 지역사회에 타격을 입힐 것이다. 행인을 차로 친 운전자가 상황을 원래대로 돌려놓겠다며 다시 한번 피해자를 치는 것처럼 무식한 방법이다. 트럼프식의 무역정책이 딱 이 수준이다.Also, the tariffs now being proposed would boost capital-intensive industries that employ relatively few workers per dollar of sales; these tariffs would, if anything, further tilt the distribution of income against labor. So will Trump actually go through with this? He might. After all, he posed as a populist during the campaign, but his entire economic agenda so far has been standard Republican fare, rewarding corporations and the rich while hurting workers.So the base might indeed like to see something that sounds more like the guy they thought they were voting for.둘째, 트럼프가 제안한 관세정책을 보면 매출당 고용 노동자 수가 적은 자본집약적 산업이 이득을 볼 것으로 보인다. 그렇다면 노동 대비 소득 불균형은 더 악화될 공산이 크다. 그런데도 트럼프는 정말 관세 인상을 강행할까? 그럴지도 모른다. 대선 기간 내내 그는 포퓰리스트 공약으로 인기몰이를 했다. 그러나 집권 뒤엔 기업과 부유층에 혜택을 몰아주고 자신의 표밭이었던 노동자는 고려하지 않는 전형적인 공화당식 정책을 펼쳤다. 따라서 트럼프는 손해 본 지지층을 위해서라도 그들이 지지한 관세 인상을 추진할 가능성이 있다.But Trump’s promises on trade, while unorthodox, were just as fraudulent as his promises on health care. In this area, as in, well, everything, he has no idea what he’s talking about. And his ignorance-based policy won’t end well.그러나 트럼프가 약속한 관세 인상은 정석에서 벗어나며 사기성이 짙다. 다른 모든 정책과 마찬가지로 무역에서도 트럼프는 자신이 무슨 말을 하는지 모른다.폴 크루그먼 미국 경제학자July 3, 2017