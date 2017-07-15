Ahn takes responsibility for dirty tricks

Ahn Cheol-soo, former chairman of the People’s Party and its former presidential candidate, issues an apology to the public on Wednesday for a smear campaign against Moon Jae-in that used a phony recording. [YONHAP] 안철수 전 국민의당 대표가 조작한 증거로 문재인 후보를 비방한 사건과 관련해 수요일 대국민 사과를 하고 있다. [연합]

Breaking a long public silence, Ahn Cheol-soo, former presidential candidate of the People’s Party, said on Wednesday he was “very sorry” for acampaign before this year’s presidential election that has become the biggest political crisis for the party he co-founded a year ago. Making his first public appearance since the scandallate last month, Ahn said he felt “devastated” and shared “responsibility” as the party’s presidential candidate.*dirty trick: 비열한 계략, 상대방 흠집내기*break out: 발생하다안철수 전 국민의당 대선후보가 수요일 오랜 침묵을 깨고 올해 대선에서 있었던 제보조작 사건과 관련해 대국민 사과를 했다. 제보조작 사건으로 안 전 대표가 1년 전 창당한 국민의당이 최대의 정치적 위기를 겪고 있다. 안 전 대표는 지난달 말 제보조작 사건이 불거진 이후 처음으로 기자회견을 열어 “엄청난 충격”을 받았고 국민의당의 대선후보로서 “책임”을 지겠다고 말했다.“Thisaudio scandal can not be. I was shocked to hear about it when it first emerged,” said the former party chairman in atone. “I bow my head in apology to the people who endorsed me [in the May 9 election],” said the former presidential candidate at a packed briefing room at the party headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul.*fake: 가짜의*justify: 정당화시키다, 옹호하다*under any circumstances: 어떤 일이 있더라도*somber: 침울한안 전 대표는 침울한 목소리로 “이 제보 조작 사건은 어떤 일이 있더라도 정당화할 수 없다”고 말했다. 서울 여의도 당사에서 열린 기자회견에서 안 전 대표는 “[5월9일 대선에서] 저를 지지해 주신 국민 여러분께 고개 숙여 사과 드린다”고 말했다.Ahn did not declare hisfrom politics as a way of taking responsibility for a scandal that has sent his party’s approval ratings to the single digits. Instead, the software mogul-turned-politician said he would spend time “in self-reflection.” “I will give up everything and spend time in,” he said. “I willthe past five years that I have spent as a politician.”*retirement: 은퇴*self-reflection: 자기 반성*look back on~ :~를 뒤돌아 보다국민의당 지지율을 한자리 숫자로 추락시킨 제보 조작 사건에 대해 책임을 지고 정치에서 은퇴할 것이라는 추측도 있었으나, 안 전 대표는 정계 은퇴 선언은 하지 않았다. 대신, 성공한 소프트웨이 기업인에서 정치인으로 변모한 안 전 대표는 “자숙과 성찰”의 시간을 갖겠다고 말했다. 안 전 대표는 “모든 걸 내려놓고 자숙과 성찰의 시간을 갖겠다”고 말했다. “정치인으로 보낸 지난 5년을 돌아보겠다.”Ahn gave up his parliamentary seat days before the May 9 election to show histo winning the presidency. Even so, he came in a distant third with a nearly 20 percentage gap between his votes and those for Moon Jae-in, whoas president on May 10.*commitment: 공약, 헌신*be sworn in: 취임 선서를 하다안 전 대표는 대선 승리에 대한 확고한 의지를 표명하기 위해 5월9일 선거일 몇 일 전에 국회의원직을 사퇴했다. 그렇게 했으나, 그는 문재인 후보의 득표보다 20 퍼센트 적게 득표하며 2위보다도 많이 적게 득표한 3위를 했다. 문재인 후보는 5월10일 대통령으로 취임했다.On why it took him so long to issue a public statement despite many calls for one in and out of the party, Ahn, who launched his political career as aof a new politics free ofand, said he considered it important for him to “understand the facts correctly.” He said he watched the ongoing investigation “.”*champion: 옹호자, 대변자*corruption: 부패*self-interest: 사리사욕*in agony: 몹시 괴로워하여당 안팎에서 입장을 표명하라는 요구가 많았으나 공개적으로 입장을 표명하는데 왜 그렇게 오래 걸렸는지에 대한 질문에 안 전 대표는 “사실관계를 정확하게 파악하는” 것이 중요하다고 생각했다고 해명했다. 안 전 대표는 부정부패와 사리사욕이 없는 새 정치를 표방하면서 정치인생을 시작했었다. 그는 검찰 수사를 “몹시 고통스럽게” 지켜봤다고 말했다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)Korea JoongAng DailyThursday, July 13, 2017