Time for a ‘Korean process’

Today, the world is experiencing a crisis in democracy. The latest is an outcome of fatigue from the fast-paced globalization of the past 30 years and division during the two World Wars and Cold War. As the United States, which voluntarily took the lead in internationalism, has elected Donald Trump, who advocates a nationalistic “America First” approach, the entire world, both developed and underdeveloped, faces a crisis in democracy.As a divided country since an ambiguous truce after the Korean War, we have had our share of crises as we overcame serious constitutional emergencies, the impeachment of Park Geun-hye and the election of a new president. Meanwhile, North Korea has focused on developing nuclear weapons and missiles as the only way to secure the safety of its regime for the past two decades. It has reached a dangerous stage, bringing South and North Korea and neighboring powers into the danger of a nuclear war.In addition to the inter-Korean confrontation, the seriousness of the Korean Peninsula crisis lies in my ominous prediction that we may be dragged into an unavoidable clash between the United States, the existing hegemon, and China, the emerging superpower. At this juncture, the first summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in was a significant meeting that will determine the direction and future of the Korean Peninsula and Asia at the crossroads of war and peace. There were concerns over their differences in positions on Thaad deployment and a possibility of misunderstanding. However, it is fortunate — and natural — that the meeting between the two new presidents concluded on a friendly note.But only three days after South Korea and the United States reaffirmed their commitment to defend democracy and peace in any adversity, North Korea successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, aggravating the situation on the peninsula. Compared to Moon and Trump’s strong warning and UN Security Council sanctions, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s joint declaration to urge resolution through talks could be seen as some signal of a Cold War 2.0 starting.The Cuban missile crisis, in which the United States and Soviet Union brought the world on the verge of a nuclear war in 1962, and a North Korea-ignited Cold War 2.0 would be clearly different. Above all, the United States is dealing with China and North Korea, not the Soviet Union. The missiles to be deployed in Cuba were Soviet nuclear missiles. What is targeting the United States today is a North Korean-made missile. But China could end up being the main player in a Cold War 2.0.Throughout the Cold War, the United States and Soviet Union were able to avert a nuclear war because they shared a mutual understanding that it would bring destruction to humanity. After the Cold War, they recognized China as the only nuclear state in East Asia and have defended peace. But North Korea declared it would become the second nuclear state in the region and sought to go down the atomic path. China is the only neighboring power that can foil that ambition, but it seems to lack intention or capability. As a result of the strategic ambiguity, a Cold War 2.0 between the United States and China and a nuclear war sparked by North Korea are becoming real possibilities.South Korea is a nation that pursues peace, coexistence and co-prosperity based on its geopolitical conditions and cultural traditions. Therefore, it is focused on continuing its special alliance with the United States, which promotes democracy and internationalism, and nurturing mutually friendly relationships with all Asian neighbors and the global community. As international relations become tense, South Korea and the United States will defend democracy that values people the most, seek the path of internationalism and block war, especially a nuclear war. With this ideal, the alliance is going strong.When President Trump leads the United States as the front-runner of peace-defending internationalism based on the principle of reciprocity and President Moon shows understanding toward North Korea and advocates becoming a partner with all neighbors including Pyongyang, it will be an opportunity to bring new vitality to democracy in crisis. A crisis can become an opportunity. Just like the “Helsinki process,” the starting point of establishing a peaceful system in Europe during the late 1970s, now is the perfect time to launch a Korean counterpart in Asia, with South and North Korea, the United States and China as the main players.Lee Hong-koo, former prime minister and an advisor to JoongAng Ilbo오늘의 세계는 민주주의의 위기를 경험하고 있다. 이번 위기는 아마도 두 번의 세계대전으로 파편화되고 동서 냉전으로 진영화되었던 20세기의 집단적 병리현상에 더하여 지난 30년 빠른 속도로 진전된 세계화가 수반한 피로 증세의 결과라고 볼 수 있다. 국제주의의 기수 역할을 자임했던 미국조차 ‘아메리카 제일’이란 내셔널리즘으로 회귀하겠다는 도널드 트럼프를 대통령으로 선출하면서, 전 세계는 선진·후진의 구별 없이 민주주의의 위기를 맞게 되었다.우리도 6·25전쟁 이후 어정쩡한 휴전 상태의 분단국으로 남아있는 가운데서 대통령 탄핵과 새 대통령 선출이란 심각한 헌정 위기를 이겨내며 전 세계에 만연한 민주주의의 위기를 나름대로 경험했다. 반면 지난 20년 동안 핵무기와 미사일 개발이 정권 안전을 담보하는 유일한 길이라며 매진해온 북한은 남북한과 주변 강대국을 핵전쟁으로 끌어들일 수 있는 위험한 단계에까지 이르고 있다.한반도 위기의 심각성은 남북한 대결에 더하여 기존의 패권대국인 미국과 신흥초강대국인 중국 간의 피할 수 없는 충돌, 이른바 ‘투키디데스의 함정’으로 빨려들어가고 있지는 않은지 불길한 예측을 떨쳐버릴 수 없는 데 있다. 바로 이러한 시점에 트럼프 대통령과 문재인 대통령이 지난주 워싱턴에서 가졌던 정상회담은 전쟁과 평화의 갈림길에 선 한반도와 아시아의 향방과 미래를 좌우하는 막중한 의의를 지닌 만남이었다. 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 배치를 둘러싼 절차적 문제를 놓고 한·미 간에 견해 차이가 부각되고 상호 오해의 소지마저 우려되던 양국 새 대통령의 첫 만남이 우호적 분위기에서 마무리됐다는 것은 지극히 당연하면서도 다행한 일이었다.그런데 민주주의와 평화는 어떠한 역경에서도 함께 지켜가겠다는 한·미 동맹의 건재함을 재확인한 지 사흘 만에 북한은 핵탄두 장착이 가능한 대륙간탄도미사일을 성공적으로 발사함으로써 한반도 사태를 더욱 심각한 단계로 몰아넣었다. 문재인 대통령과 트럼프 대통령의 강력한 경고와 유엔 안보리 제재결의안에 비하면 시진핑 주석과 푸틴 대통령의 대화를 통한 해결을 촉구한 공동성명은 동서 냉전 종식 30년 만에 세계가 냉전 2.0으로 진입하는 신호처럼 보여질 수 있다.1962년 미·소가 세계를 핵전쟁의 문턱까지 끌고 갔던 쿠바 위기와 지금의 북한 발 냉전 2.0 사이에는 현저한 차이가 있다. 우선 미국과 대결하는 상대는 소련이 아니라 중국과 북한이다. 쿠바에 배치하려던 것이 소련의 핵과 미사일이었던 반면 지금 미국을 겨냥하는 것은 북한의 미사일이다. 다만 다음과 같은 상황의 논리에 의해 중국이 냉전 2.0의 주역으로 지목될 수도 있다는 것이다.40여 년 지속된 냉전 기간에 미국과 소련 두 주역은 핵전쟁이 인류 공멸을 가져온다는 위기의식을 공유하였기에 이를 예방할 수 있었다. 냉전 후 동아시아에선 중국을 유일한 핵보유국으로 인정하는 공동인식을 공유하며 평화를 지켜왔다. 그러나 북한은 제2의 핵보유국이 되겠다고 선언하며 이를 실천하고 있다. 이러한 모험을 저지할 수 있는 유일한 인접대국인 중국은 그럴 의사가 없든지 아니면 능력이 모자라는 것 같이 보인다. 이러한 전략적 모호성의 결과로 미·중 간의 냉전 2.0과 북한을 발화점으로 한 핵전쟁의 가능성은 점차 현실화되고 있으며, 그 가운데서 중국이 냉전 2.0의 주역으로 지목되고 있는 것이다.한국은 지정학적 여건과 문화적 전통에 따라 인간, 평화, 공존, 공영을 추구하는 공동체 지향의 나라다. 그러기에 민주주의와 국제주의를 지향하는 미국과 특수한 동맹관계를 오래 유지시키면서도 아시아의 모든 이웃 및 지구촌 공동체와 호혜적 우호관계를 키워 가는 데 주력하고 있다. 지금처럼 국제관계가 긴장 국면으로 들어갈수록 한국과 미국은 인간을 가장 소중하게 여기는 민주주의를 지키며 전쟁을, 특히 핵전쟁을 반드시 저지하는 국제주의의 길을 함께 가도록 노력해야 하는 것이다. 이러한 이상이 있기에 동맹은 살아 숨쉬고 있는 것이다.트럼프 대통령이 미국을 상호주의에 입각한 평화수호 국제주의의 선두주자로 이끌고, 문재인 대통령도 역지사지의 입장을 기초로 대화주의를 내세워, 북한은 물론 모든 이웃과 동양평화의 동반자가 되겠다고 하는 것은 결국 위기에 빠진 민주주의에 새로운 활력을 불어넣는 계기가 될 수 있을 것이다. 위기는 기회로 이어질 수도 있다. 1980년을 전후하여 유럽에서 대결을 넘어 대화로 평화체제 구축의 시발점을 만든 ‘헬싱키 과정’처럼 아시아에서도 남북한, 미국과 중국이 주역이 된 ‘코리아 과정’을 출발시킬 적시가 바로 지금이 아니겠는가.이홍구, 전 국무총리, 본사 고문