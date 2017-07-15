AKMU to release new music by end of July

Singing duo AKMU suddenly announced their comeback to the music scene on July 20.On Friday, Chan-hyuk, one half of AKMU and older brother to Su-hyun, uploaded two teaser images and a video on his Instagram account.Although no other details were announced, the pictures had “AKMU, July 20” written on them.Previously, YG Entertainment, the group’s agency, said, “AKMU will release a song sometime in July. They finished filming a music video in Jeju.”YG Entertainment, notorious for not releasing songs, is on a roll this year. In the first half of the year they have released songs by AKMU, WINNER, Sechs Kies, PSY, iKon, G-Dragon and Blackpink. On July 11, they debuted rapper One as well.By Kim Jung-kyoon