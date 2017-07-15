중앙데일리

| URL 줄이기
plusminus | dictionary dictionary | 프린트 메일로보내기 내블로그에 저장
닫기

AKMU to release new music by end of July

July 15,2017
Singing duo AKMU suddenly announced their comeback to the music scene on July 20.

On Friday, Chan-hyuk, one half of AKMU and older brother to Su-hyun, uploaded two teaser images and a video on his Instagram account.

Although no other details were announced, the pictures had “AKMU, July 20” written on them.

Previously, YG Entertainment, the group’s agency, said, “AKMU will release a song sometime in July. They finished filming a music video in Jeju.”

YG Entertainment, notorious for not releasing songs, is on a roll this year. In the first half of the year they have released songs by AKMU, WINNER, Sechs Kies, PSY, iKon, G-Dragon and Blackpink. On July 11, they debuted rapper One as well.

By Kim Jung-kyoon


| URL 줄이기
dictionary dictionary | 프린트 메일로보내기 내블로그에 저장