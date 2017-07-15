Surfers find ways to spread love of the sea : WSB Farm uses words and music to share the joy of riding a wave

Actor Lee Chun-hee surfs at Jukdo beach in Yangyang, Gangwon. The White Straw Berry Farm Surf Magazine features interviews with celebrities such as Lee that enjoy surfing. [WSB FARM MAGAZINE]

The team behind the White Straw Berry Farm Surf Magazine pose on Jukdo beach, Gangwon. From left: Han Dong-hoon, Eom June-sik, Ahn Jun-yong and Jang Rae-hong. [WOO SANG-JO]

The first issue of WSB Farm Surf Magazine, left, and the second issue which came out in June. [WSB FARM MAGAZINE]

There’s a magazine in Korea that only publishes once a year, in summer, called WSB Farm Surf Magazine. As the only surf magazine in the country it printed its first issue in July last year, and then returned with a second issue on June 15 this year.The editorial team for the magazine has only four members: Han Dong-hoon, 40, the president and publisher of WSB Farm; Jang Rae-hong, 33, the editor in chief; Eom June-yong, 34, the designer and photographer; and finally, Ahn Jun-yong, 38, the website manager.“WSB is the abbreviation for White Straw Berry. Because if you look from inside a wave when it breaks, white foams bloom like a giant strawberry,” explained Han.Han and Jang met at a surfing competition years ago, and created their office at Jukdo beach in Yangyang, Gangwon, four years ago. When the duo first began their partnership, Han had been making and selling beachwear in Bali, Indonesia after 27 years of life as a professional snowboarder.Working in the famous holiday spot, Han enjoyed surfing in the clear waves of Bali for more than half the year. That was where he met Jang, a surfing maniac who majored in video production, who talked Han into filming a surfing documentary. A year later, Eom and Ahn joined the team to complete the group and the White Straw Berry Farm project was born.“No one has taken any salary home in three years,” said Ahn. “I’ve run out of all my savings.”They say they’re dying to make ends meet, but their deeply tanned faces shine brightly like those of excited teenagers who are not dying, but dying to go back to the playground. That might as well be true, since after moving from Seoul to Yangyang, they are free to surf as much as they want.“Our goal is to create a variety of cultural experiences formed around surfing, and a corresponding platform that can deliver them. Firstly, we made the surf magazine and secondly, in winter last year, we pulled off an overseas surfing camp. So in a way, we’re a professional surfing travel agency that helps people surf in warm countries when it’s cold here. This year, we made the WSB Farm Surf Music label with surfers who like music, and released our first album ‘Sunday Route 7,’” said Han.“We wanted to create content that would shine more as time went by,” said Jang, the editor. “Even if we die, we and the White Straw Berry will always be the first ever surf magazine in Korea, and the first to produce a surfing music label, so we were ultimately really lucky.”The quartet introduces itself as the Google of the surfing industry because of its Live Web Cam service. The digital service, which is essential for surfers but has never been tried before in Korea, provides a live streaming video on the WSB website of 16 surfing beaches around the country and two locations in Bali, with HD web cameras that WSB set up.“The location where waves break is consistent with every beach. You can tell whether it’s a good day to surf or not by looking at that location and observing whether there are waves there, whether those waves break with white foam and what shapes the wave are. The most appealing part of our service is that we let urban surfers check the conditions of the waves from their beds at home,” said Ahn. “We even collaborated with a Japanese company to provide surfers with statistical charts of things like the waves’ height and the wind velocity. We’re launching the mobile app [for the same] service this summer.”The team has its share of woes, of course. Among the difficulties they have had to fight is their struggle with local residents.The area of Yangyang close to Jukdo beach, dubbed the surfing paradise of Korea, saw its real estate prices increase by more than 10 times in the last few years as Koreans began to show an interest in water sports. As a result, tension has been growing between local residents, investors hoping to take advantage of the property prices and tourists visiting for fun.“Some people put black plastic bags over the live web cams or change the directions of the lens. They were angry at the surfers because they smoked everywhere, littered and made a lot of noise while drinking until really late,” said Han.“The only way [we can get through to the locals] is with time and sincerity. We respect the elderly, and respect their lives. Those who make a living by fishing have to go to sleep early because they go out early in the morning, so we close the pubs before midnight, and finish music concerts before 9 p.m. In turn, we ask for the same kind of understanding from the local seniors. Like, even if they don’t like seeing women in bikinis, that is the culture these days,” said Han.Even though they are all well into their thirties, the four men are all young at heart. Asked why they fell in love with surfing, the president of the company expressed his adoration for the sport, owing his youth to his days on the surfboard. “Your life just looks different after you face waves as big as a house with just your pants and the board,” said Han.“The important thing is to overcome your fears and fight. With every wave that you push through, you overcome a bit of fear in your life. That’s also the reason why I recommend surfing [especially for people] in their 30s and 40s. Once you get your head under the water, your body freshens up and your mind suddenly gets clear. That’s when the energy springs up to get over your fears. We call that the ‘wet leaf’; once you get addicted, there’s no escaping, just like we [can’t get enough of it].”BY SEO JUNG-MIN [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]The WSB Farm Surf Magazine fills its 180 pages with all sorts of surfing related content. Except for a few small advertisements from brands specializing in surfing goods, the magazine consists of interviews with surfing fanatics, guides to top surfing spots in and outside of Korea, music, illustrations and photographs related to surfing, surfing tips and surf board storage tips. Readers can also read stories about celebrities who have been mesmerized by the charms of surfing, like actor Lee Chun-hee.Only two members of WSB Farm write for the magazine; the editor and the graphic designer. Despite this, the magazine manages to get content written by surfers in Busan, Jeju, Bali, Sri Lanka, Japan and anywhere else where there’s waves to surf. Thanks to this rich pool of personnel, the magazine is filled with real-life stories from surfers all over the world.WSB Farm Surf Magazine can generally be found at surf shops and beaches.The album, the first from the WSB Farm Surf Music label, is a collaboration of different artists who also surf, including boHumian, Park Il, Seo Sang-eun, Nan Ah-jin, Johnny Jo and Alung.The album fits the liberal mood that surfing evokes, but songs aren’t not as loud as one expects. Rather, the songs give off a tranquil vibe, much like meditative music.The producer, WSB Farm, explained that “surfing is a static healing sport,” and the music fits this. Unfortunately, due to a lack of funding the fledgling label was only able to record a few tracks. The songs are available on online music streaming services such as Melon and Bugs music.1년에 딱 한 번 여름에만 발행되는 국내 유일의 잡지가 있다. 서핑 잡지 ‘WSB FARM SURF MAGAZINE’이다. 지난해 7월 창간호를 내고 올해는 6월 15일 2호를 발간했다. 편집국 인원은 달랑 4명. WSB FARM 대표이자 잡지 발행인 한동훈(40)씨, 편집장 장래홍(33)씨, 사진가 겸 디자이너 엄준식(34)씨. 모두 인문 계열 전공인데 혼자 공대 나왔다고 정서적 왕따를 당하는 안준용(38)씨는 웹사이트 관리를 맡고 있다. “WSB는 흰 딸기(White Straw Berry)의 앞 글자예요. 파도가 부서질 때 흰 거품이 일어나는데 파도 안에서 그걸 보고 있으면 거대한 딸기처럼 보이거든요.”(한)한 대표와 장 편집장이 서핑 대회에서 만나 강원도 양양 죽도 해변에 사무실을 차린 게 4년 전이다. 27년간 스노보드 선수로 활동했던 한 대표는 선수생활 이후 인도네시아 발리를 오가며 비치웨어 등을 만들어 팔았다. 덕분에 1년에 절반은 발리에서 서핑을 즐길 수 있었다. 영상을 전공한 서핑 마니아 장 편집장을 만나 서퍼가 주인공인 다큐멘터리를 찍어보자며 의기투합했다. 나머지 팀원들까지 모여 흰 딸기 농장의 ‘원대한 프로젝트’를 진행해온 지는 3년 됐다.“3년간 누구도 월급을 집에 가져가 본 적이 없어요. 벌어놓은 돈 까먹는 것도 이젠 끝이에요.”(안)대답은 ‘죽겠다’고 하지만 햇빛에 바싹 그을린 네 사람의 표정은 자신들만의 ‘꿍꿍이’가 재밌어 죽겠다는 중학생 소년들처럼 밝다. 그도 그럴 것이 서울에서 생활 터전을 양양으로 옮긴 덕에 그렇게 좋아하는 서핑을 원 없이 타고 있다.“서핑을 중심으로 한 다양한 문화를 형성하고, 그걸 담을 수 있는 플랫폼을 만드는 게 목표예요. 1차로 서핑 잡지를 만들고, 2차로는 지난해 겨울 해외 서핑 캠프를 진행했죠. 추울 때 따뜻한 나라에서 서핑 할 수 있도록 돕는 일종의 서핑 전문 여행사인 셈이죠. 올해는 음악 하는 서퍼들과 함께 ‘WSB FARM SURF MUSIC’ 레이블을 만들고 첫 번째 앨범 ‘파도 타러 가는 7번 국도(해안선을 따라 부산에서 함경북도까지 뻗은 국도)’를 발표했죠.”(한)다 처음으로 해보는 일이었다. 게다가 1인 다역. 한 대표는 “돈 없이 ‘간지(느낌·멋의 일본어)’ 나게 일하는 게 제일 힘들다”며 엄살을 피우다가도, 종이 잡지나 CD 발매처럼 굳이 아날로그적인 작업을 하는 이유를 묻자 “디지털에 밀려 익숙한 것들이 다 없어지면 세상이 심심해질 것 같아서”라고 설명했다. 마니아라면 쉽게 벌일 수 있는 전문용품 숍, 강습 학교 등의 사업은 일부러 하지 않았다.“시간이 갈수록 빛이 나는 콘텐트를 만들고 싶었어요. 우리가 죽더라도 한국 서핑 잡지의 최초, 서핑 뮤직 레이블의 최초는 우리 흰 딸기 농장이니까, 사실 인생에 있어선 남는 장사죠.”(장)이들은 스스로를 ‘서핑 업계의 구글’이라고 소개한다. 이렇게 말할 수 있는 이유는 네 사람이 국내에서 처음으로 시도하는 게 또 있는데 바로 서퍼들에게 꼭 필요한 ‘라이브 웹 캠’ 디지털 서비스다. 서핑할 수 있는 국내 해변 16곳과 발리 해변 2곳에 HD 웹 카메라를 설치하고 파도의 상태를 WSB FARM 사이트에서 실시간으로 방송한다.“해변마다 파도가 부서지는 지점은 일정해요. 그 지점에 파도가 있는지 없는지, 흰 거품을 내며 깨지는 파도의 모양은 어떤지를 보면 오늘 ‘길이 나는 걸’ 판단할 수 있죠. 내 집 침대에서 파도 상황을 체크하는 건 도시 서퍼들에게 아주 매력적인 서비스죠. 일본 업체와 협업해서 파도 높이와 바람 세기 등을 알려주는 차트도 제공하죠. 올여름에는 모바일 앱 서비스도 시작할 겁니다.”(안)이들에게도 어려움은 있었다. 현지 원주민들과의 어울림이다. 한국의 서핑 천국으로 소문난 양양 죽도 해변만 해도 최근 2~3년 새 부동산 가격이 10배 이상 뛰었다. 그만큼 원주민과 이주민, 방문객들과의 마찰이 끊이지 않는다.“라이브 웹 캠에 검은 봉지를 씌우거나 렌즈 방향을 비틀어버리는 분들도 있었어요. 서퍼들이 아무 데서나 담배 피우고, 꽁초랑 쓰레기 버리고, 새벽까지 술 마시면서 시끄럽게 한다고 괘씸해한 거죠. 방법은 시간과 진정성뿐이에요. 어른 공경하고, 그분들의 생활을 존중하는 거죠. 어업이 생업인 분들은 일찍 자야 일찍 일어나니까 펍은 12시면 문 닫고, 음악공연을 해도 9시에 끝내는 거죠. 대신 원주민 어르신들에게도 이해를 부탁하죠. 비키니 입은 여성들이 오가는 게 보기 싫어도 그게 요즘 젊은이들의 문화라고.”(한)평균 나이 36세인 이들은 서핑의 어떤 점에 매료돼 바다 옆에 살면서 ‘서핑 문화 플랫폼’의 기수를 자처하게 됐을까.“빤스(수영팬티) 한 장이랑 널빤지(서프보드) 하나 갖고 집채만 한 파도와 단둘이 마주쳐보면 인생이 달리 보이거든요. 두려움을 떨치고 뚫고 나가는 것만이 중요하죠. 파도를 하나씩 부숴나갈 때마다 삶에 대한 두려움을 극복하는 거예요. 30~40세대에게 서핑을 추천하는 이유기도 하죠. 머리까지 물에 푹 잠겼을 때 몸이 개운해지면서 정신이 퍼뜩 나죠. 이때 두려움을 부숴버릴 에너지가 솟아요. 우린 그걸 ‘물뽕’이라고 하는데 한번 중독되면 우리처럼 헤어 나오질 못할 거예요.”(한)180쪽 분량의 종이 잡지다. 아주 소량의 서핑 전문 브랜드 광고 외에는 서핑 마니아 인터뷰, 국내외 서핑 스폿 가이드, 서핑을 통해 생산되는 문화(음악·일러스트·사진 등), 서핑 노하우와 서프보드 관리법 등의 정보가 실려 있다. 배우 이천희씨 등 서핑에 빠진 연예인들의 이야기도 볼 수 있다.공식적인 잡지 편집 인력은 편집장과 사진가 겸 그래픽디자이너 두 명뿐. 대신 부산·제주·발리·스리랑카·일본 등 곳곳에 있는 서퍼들이 현지 바다 상황과 취재원을 발굴하고 취재까지 해준다. 덕분에 서핑에 관한 한 더욱 생생하고 실감 나는 바다와 사람 이야기를 만날 수 있는 게 특징이다. 해변가 서핑용품 전문 숍 등에서 구입할 수 있다.서상은·박일·난아진·보허미안·조홍준 등 바다에서 만난 서퍼이자 음악가들이 함께 만든 앨범. 서핑의 가장 중요한 요소인 ‘자유’ 감성이 듬뿍 우러나지만 생각만큼 시끄럽지 않다. 오히려 명상 음악처럼 담백하다. ‘서핑은 정적인 힐링 스포츠’라는 게 음반을 제작한 흰딸기 농장 팀의 주장이다. “돈이 없어서” CD는 아주 조금만 만들었다. 멜론·벅스 등 온라인 음악 서비스에서 들을 수 있다.서정민 기자