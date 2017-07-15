Alexa, what should we do? (국문)

The Black Friday in July is over with astonishing results. The record for one-day online sales has been broken, with more than 1 trillion won ($881 million) in sales revenue. American shopping website Amazon holds annual Prime Day sales in July. It is a sort of birthday celebration, and this year was the third Prime Day. From 9 pm EST on July 10, the Prime Day events continued for 30 hours. Unlike traditional sales that are scheduled for holiday weekends, Amazon Prime Day is on a weekday. This sale event sets a different standard in shopping.
If you look further into the event, it is quite frightening. It is uncertain whether people voluntarily shopped or Amazon made them buy. For 30 hours, Amazon posted a sale deal every five minutes. Amazon users checked their smartphones every five minutes even at work. CNBC reported that the Prime Day resulted in a production loss of $10 billion. Amazon is frightening not for the sales revenue for how it changes human behavior.
It is noteworthy that Amazon offered special deals on its own line of products. Amazon sold Alexa-installed Echo at 50 percent off. It was a bestseller. Alexa holds 70 percent of the AI speaker market and is changing daily lives in the United States. Children do homework with Alexa’s help. They would ask, “Alexa, what is the fourth industrial revolution?” Alexa can read recipes or play music. You can even ask Alexa to start the car. GE’s smart lamp and Dyson’s air purifier can be controlled by Alexa. At this rate, you may say before you die, “Alexa, arrange my funeral.”
This is happening in the United States now, but it is still relevant. In a connected society, the one who holds the platform takes all. It is like the distribution in manufacturing sector. Amazon’s long-term strategy has been offering deals to expand, dominate, then make profits. The online bookstore made brick-and-mortar bookstores go bankrupt, and now it has opened offline stores.
Amazon is already ahead of the game in competition. Korean AI assistants answer the question “What should I wear today?” with recommendations. But Alexa gives style tips considering the weather and your schedule, followed by product recommendations.
What prevents Amazon and Alexa’s invasion of Korea is the language. If Korea was in the English-speaking community, we would already be talking to Alexa. Considering how translation tools are being developed, the language barrier is not likely to last long. Thirteen countries, including China, participated in the sale. Naver, Gmarket and Coupang are more or less the same as Amazon. “Alexa, what should we do?”
7월의 블랙프라이데이가 끝났다. 결과는 놀랍다. 1일 온라인 판매 최고 기록이 바뀌었다. 매출은 1조원이 넘는다. 미국 온라인 쇼핑몰 아마존 얘기다. 아마존은 매년 7월 ‘프라임데이’ 세일을 한다. 일종의 창립 기념 행사로 올해로 세 번째다. 10일 오후 9시(미국 동부 기준)부터 30시간 동안 했다. 연휴에 하는 전통적 세일과 달리 평일이다. 쇼핑의 개념부터 다르다는 얘기다.
한발 더 들어가면 섬뜩하다. 사람이 자발적으로 쇼핑한 것인지, 아마존이 시킨 것인지 모호하다. 30시간 동안 아마존에는 5분에 한 개씩 세일 제품이 게시됐다. 직장에서도 5분마다 스마트폰을 보는 사람이 많았다. CNBC는 “100억 달러의 생산 손실이 생겼다”고 보도했다. 아마존이 무서운 건 세일 매출 때문이 아니라 인간의 행동양식을 바꾼다는 점이다.
더한 건 이번에 아마존이 판 자사 제품이다. 아마존은 인공지능(AI) 스피커 알렉사(제품명 에코)를 50% 싸게 팔았다. 베스트셀러가 될 정도로 호응도 좋았다. AI 스피커 시장의 70%를 점유한 알렉사는 미국의 일상을 바꾸고 있다. 아이들은 알렉사로 숙제를 한단다. “알렉사, 4차 산업혁명이 뭐야”라고 묻는 식이다. 요리할 때 레시피 알려주기, 기분 따라 음악 틀어주기는 기본이다. 출근 때 자동차 시동을 미리 켜는 것도 알렉사를 통해서 한단다. GE의 스마트 램프, 다이슨의 공기청정기도 알렉사를 통해 켜고 끈다. 이렇게 가면 죽기 전에 “알렉사, 내 장례를 부탁해”라고 해야 할 판이다.
미국 일이지만 남의 일은 아니다. 연결 사회에선 판(플랫폼)을 쥔 자가 모두를 가진다. 제조업 용어로 굳이 바꾸면 유통이 갑이고, 승자 독식이다. 밑지더라도 덩치를 키워 판을 장악하고, 이후에 수익을 내는 것은 아마존의 오랜 전략이다. 온라인 서점으로 오프라인 서점의 씨를 말리고, 다시 사람 냄새 어쩌구 하며 오프라인 서점을 낸 게 아마존이다.
경쟁력 차이는 이미 크다. 한국에선 ‘오늘 뭐 입지’는 개념이다. 이 취지를 살려 제품 추천을 한다. 그러나 아마존 알렉사에겐 진짜 물을 수 있다. “알렉사, 오늘 뭐 입지?”라고. 그러면 날씨, 모임 성격 등을 감안에 스타일을 조언한다. 물론 그 뒤에는 제품 추천이 있다.
아마존과 알렉사의 한국 공습을 막고 있는 건 언어다. 영어권이었다면 이미 우리도 곳곳에서 알렉사를 부르고 있을지 모른다. 그런데 번역기 발전 속도를 보면 언어도 그리 오래갈 보호막이 아니다. 이번 세일은 이미 중국 등 13개국에서 이용했다. 네이버고, G마켓이고, 쿠팡이고 다 도토리 키재기 같다. “알렉사, 뭔가 방법이 없을까.”
김영훈 디지털 담당