Breaking the ice (국문)
'협치는 먼저 양보하는 것' 보여준 청와대
July 15,2017
The National Assembly has stayed crippled. The pending agenda items — government proposals for an extra budget, administrative reorganization and confirmations on senior public posts — have hung in the air due to a legislative boycott by three opposition parties. House speaker Chung Sye-kyun told President Moon Jae-in that “bipartisanship is won through the act of yielding” and advised the government and ruling party to make an overture to break the legislative impasse.
President Moon took the advice. He sent his chief of staff Im Jong-seok to the People’s Party to relay his regrets for the harsh comments made by the ruling Democratic Party (DP) Chair Choo Mi-ae.
Cho Dae-yop, a nominee for labor minister contested by the opposition, withdrew himself. The DP fell out with the supportive People’s Party because Choo lashed out at the smaller party without any constraint. Im apologized on behalf of the ruling party head. He promised that the Blue House and ruling powers had no intention of getting involved in the prosecution probe on the foul trick carried out by former members of the People’s Party to smear Moon’s campaign for the last presidential election.
The People’s Party softened its hard position on DP Chair Choo and agreed to return to the legislative review of the proposal on an extra budget. Labor minister nominee Cho also declared that he was bowing out in order to help break the stalemate. President Moon nevertheless discreetly called another controversial nominee, Song Young-moo, to the presidential office Thursday and appointed him as defense minister, although he failed to get a legislative endorsement.
Still, the Blue House should be credited for attempting a breakthrough. It partly eased concerns about its bulldozing ways backed by the solid popularity of the president. It demonstrated that it is capable of conceding. The president also showed openness by hearing out ruling party floor leader Woo Won-shik when he advised the president to reconsider some of the controversial appointments. The floor leader’s act contrasts with the trouble-making party chief. Now it is the opposition’s turn to make concessions to put the National Assembly back on track.
그동안 국회는 협치가 실종됐다. 추경안·정부조직법안·인사청문회가 야3당의 보이콧으로 올스톱됐다. 이런 상황을 두고 정세균 국회의장이 문재인 대통령 면전에서 한 말은 정곡을 찔렀다. "협치의 본질은 양보다. 정부·여당이 더 큰 책임을 져야 한다."
문 대통령은 어제 꽉 막힌 정국을 풀어내는 몇 가지 조치를 취했다. 임종석 청와대 비서실장을 국민의당에 보내 '추미애 문제'에 대해 내용적으로 유감을 표명을 했다. 많은 문제를 안고 있던 조대엽 고용노동부 장관 후보자도 낙마시켰다. 추미애 문제는 그가 집권당 대표라는 위치를 망각하고 평의원처럼 대야 투쟁에 몰두하는 바람에 야3당 가운데 그나마 협조적이었던 국민의당마저 등을 돌리게 만든 사건이다. 결국 추 대표가 해야 할 사과를 임 실장이 대신했고 "제보조작 사건 수사에 개입할 의도가 없다"는 입장을 천명함으로써 국민의당은 추경안 심의에 참여할 명분을 얻게 됐다.
조대엽 후보자는 "정국 타개에 걸림돌이 된다면 기꺼이 사퇴하겠다"는 발표로 국회 정상화의 물꼬를 튼 셈인데 청와대의 교통정리가 있었다고 보는 게 맞을 것이다. 다만 문 대통령이 또 다른 문제의 인물인 송영무 국방부 장관 후보자를 어제 저녁 청와대로 급히 불러 임명장을 수여한 것은 유감스럽다고 할 수 밖에 없다. 청와대 입장에선 야당이 공격해 온 두 명 중 한 명을 내어 준 셈이다.
만시지탄은 있지만 어제 청와대가 보여준 정치력은 평가할 만하다. 지금까지 높은 국정 지지도를 바탕으로 오만하게 힘으로 밀어붙였다는 인상을 어느정도 불식했다. 무엇보다 '나를 따라오라'는 협치에서 '내가 가진 것을 내어주는' 협치로 자세를 바꿨다는 점이 중요하다. 집권당의 우원식 원내대표가 대통령을 직접 만나 인사 양보안을 제시한 것도 주눅들지 않은 당청 관계의 모범 사례라 할 수 있겠다. 끊임없는 독설로 문제를 일으켜 온 당 대표와 끈질기게 문제를 해결하려한 원내대표가 잘 비교됐다. 야당도 모든 것을 얻을 수 없다는 현실을 받아들여 정국 정상화에 협조하는 게 순리다.